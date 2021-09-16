These Boston neighborhoods gave Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George their preliminary election wins

Those same results show that City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, who placed second in the race, was able to run up her score in the whiter, more conservative neighborhoods that have long controlled the city’s power structures. She excelled in South Boston and parts of Dorchester and West Roxbury, for instance, while drawing barely any support in Boston’s Black communities.

City Councilor Michelle Wu’s commanding path to victory in Tuesday’s preliminary election for mayor ran through all of Boston’s neighborhoods, according to a review of election data, which showed support for her was distributed steadily throughout the city, even as she did better in some of the city’s more liberal and progressive neighborhoods.

Advertisement

Those results could serve as a blueprint as both candidates lay out their strategies to expand their support before the Nov. 2 general election.

Wu, a flag-bearer of the progressive movement in Boston, won decisively with 33 percent of the vote, to 22 percent for Essaibi George, who is widely seen as a centrist. Councilor Andrea Campbell placed not far behind with 21 percent of the vote, while Kim Janey won 20 percent of the vote. John Barros, the former chief of economic development, struggled with only 3 percent of the vote.

The results show an alignment of political ideologies between the candidates and certain neighborhoods, with Boston’s most conservative neighborhoods going with Essaibi George. The pockets of liberal leaning voters that have been turning out the votes in recent elections backed Wu heavily, though Campbell picked up support in those areas as well.

Janey dominated the heart of Boston’s Black communities, winning 56 percent of the vote in Ward 12, and 50 percent in Ward 14. Those wards cover the area that stretches from Nubian Square to Morton Street, and along Blue Hill Avenue.

Essaibi George won only 4 percent and 5 percent of those wards, respectively.

Advertisement

But she performed particularly well in her traditional base areas, in South Boston, the whiter parts of Dorchester near the water, and in a pocket of West Roxbury that has a long history of conservative voting.

Those areas were similarly controlled by former mayor Martin J. Walsh, a friend and political ally of Essaibi George, who also was seen as a centrist.

For example, she won with 49 percent of the vote in South Boston. She also won most of the the precincts along the waterfront in Dorchester, behind Morrissey Boulevard.

She also dominated Ward 16, in Dorchester’s Neponset and Cedar Grove neighborhoods. She won 80 percent of the vote in Ward 16 precinct 12, at Florian Hall where the Keystone Apartments senior housing complex — and the firefighters’ union — is based. She had nearly 600 votes. Wu, by contrast, got a mere 47.

The blue collar workers in West Roxbury at the Dedham line, where the city’s only Trump-supporting Republican committee was based, also went with Essaibi George; she won Ward 20 precinct 15 with 49 percent of the vote, precinct 16 with 51 percent, and precinct 17 by 49 percent.

Lawrence DiCara, a veteran political analyst, said Walsh was able to build a coalition of blue collar workers from those neighborhoods to prevail in 2013 over John Connolly, who was seen as the progressive candidate and who marshaled support from newer voters, those with advanced degrees, and the business community.

Advertisement

Walsh also slightly won Roxbury with the support of Black, blue collar workers, which helped him win the race, according to DiCara and an analysis of the city data.

“Marty Walsh combined those groups,” DiCara said. “I have no reason to not believe that Annissa will try to put together that same type of coalition, a blue collar coalition.”

But while Essaibi George fared well in certain blue-collar neighborhoods, she dropped heavily in Boston’s predominantly Black communities, which went with Janey. Wu won 18 percent and 14 percent of wards 12 and 14, respectively.

Wu also controlled votes in pockets scattered throughout the city, including in East Boston, where Essaibi George used to work as a teacher. Wu won 37 percent of the votes in that neighborhood, to 28 percent for Essaibi George.

Wu also won heavily in Jamaica Plain, Roslindale (where she lives), and parts of West Roxbury, where a community of progressive, liberal leaning voters have established new voting strongholds in the city. Those areas helped carry progressive candidates such as Representative Ayanna Pressley and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins and state Representative Nika Elugardo to victories in recent elections over more established candidates, and they have supported Wu before.

She prevailed in Ward 19, which makes up most of the heavily liberal Jamaica Plain, with 46 percent of the vote. Campbell did well there with 29 percent of the vote, to 9 percent for Essaibi George.

Wu also won heavily in Beacon Hill and the Back Bay, the South End and Chinatown, where she has built support in past elections. She dominated in Allston and Brighton, winning more than 50 percent of the vote.

Advertisement

And in a few places she creeped slightly into Essaibi George’s territory, as well: Wu won Ward 13′s precinct 7, to the west of the Columbia Road rotary in Dorchester bordering South Boston, with 36 percent of the vote to 34 percent for Essaibi George.

That’s not far from Essaibi George’s home.

DiCara expects both candidates will be targeting the precincts that showed support for Campbell and Janey. They will also likely seek out endorsements from leaders in the Black communities who endorsed Campbell and Janey in the preliminary election, seeking their support now for the final election.

“The real key is, how do the Black communities break,” said DiCara, noting that Janey and Campbell had support from different communities. Janey won her City Council district in Roxbury, as well as Campbell’s own district in Dorchester and Mattapan. Campbell fared better in Lower Roxbury.

Those areas “are up for grabs,” he said.

Walsh, he noted, built a coalition after the preliminary election with support from former opponents Felix Arroyo Jr., the only Latino candidate in the 2013 election, as well as John Barros and Charlotte Golar Ritchie, who were both popular in Black communities.

One area that remains up for grabs in Hyde Park, where the Arroyo family — which endorsed Janey — is based. The neighborhood, Ward 18, is among the city’s most diverse; Black residents make up 53 percent of the population, and Hispanics make up 23 percent. The neighborhood also made up a notable chunk of the voter turnout: On Tuesday, 28 percent of the Ward 18 voters went to the polls, making up 11 percent of the 108,000 total votes in the preliminary election.

Advertisement

Janey carried the Arroy endorsement to win Ward 18 with 35 percent of the vote. Wu won 25 percent, to Essaibi George’s 18 percent.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia. Andrew Ryan can be reached at andrew.ryan@globe.com Follow him on Twitter @globeandrewryan.