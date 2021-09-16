This map shows where the mayoral candidates got their support

Where did they get their support in Tuesday’s preliminary? And where did the three other major candidates who fell short - Acting Mayor Kim Janey, City Councilor Andrea Campbell, and former city economic development chief John Barros - get their votes?

City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George have emerged as the two candidates who will vie in a Nov. 2 final election to make history in two ways, becoming the first woman and, at the same time, the first person of color to occupy the Boston’ mayor’s office.

Tuesday’s preliminary election was frustrating to watch, with the winners declaring victory in the late evening, and the losers conceding defeat, before any official results were announced. But now the results are in, and we can show you how the race played out on the ground.

The dot density map below shows votes garnered by each of the five major candidates down to the precinct level. Voting data released by the city doesn’t include specific addresses so dots are placed randomly in the precinct in which the votes were cast.

Zoom in to get a closer look. You can also filter by candidate or by neighborhood.

