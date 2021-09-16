Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Martha’s Vineyard and parts of Nantucket and Cape Cod Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service said at 7:36 a.m., the storm was located 10 miles west of Aquinnah and was moving northeast at 20 miles per hour. The storm was accompanied by 60 miles per hour wind gusts and penny-size hail, which could cause damage to trees and power lines.

Thunderstorms were also in the forecast for the Boston area Thursday. Forecasters said it would be cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. It will be much cooler, too, with near steady temperatures in the upper 60s and northeast winds 5 to 10 miles per hour.