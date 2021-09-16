Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Martha’s Vineyard and parts of Nantucket and Cape Cod Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service said at 7:36 a.m., the storm was located 10 miles west of Aquinnah and was moving northeast at 20 miles per hour. The storm was accompanied by 60 miles per hour wind gusts and penny-size hail, which could cause damage to trees and power lines.
Thunderstorms were also in the forecast for the Boston area Thursday. Forecasters said it would be cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. It will be much cooler, too, with near steady temperatures in the upper 60s and northeast winds 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Thursday night will be cloudy with patchy fog and scattered showers after midnight and near steady temperatures in the mid-60s. Forecasters put the chance of rain at 30 percent.
The weather service said Friday will be cloudy and humid, with patchy fog in the morning and highs in the lower 70s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Saturday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Sunday is shaping up to pleasant and sunny, with highs in the mid-70s.
