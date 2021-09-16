UMass-Amherst reports 371 COVID-19 cases two weeks into classes

The school says 96.6 percent of its combined student, staff and faculty population of 29,300 is vaccinated.

Administrators say they expected an early increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and they’re confident the university’s vaccination requirement, mask mandate, and social distancing protocols will keep students safe.

After two weeks of classes, a COVID-19 outbreak at UMass-Amherst, one of the only Massachusetts universities that does not require mandatory weekly testing, has shot from 149 to 371, according to data published Thursday by the school.

‘We knew that we were going to be seeing some cases, and we certainly anticipated a rise in cases by the first few weeks of the semester,” said Steve Goodwin, the university’s deputy chancellor and chief planning officer.

“And we’re going through that now, and as we go through it, we’re also monitoring it in many different ways as well ... we’re pretty confident that our strategy is a good one in terms of finding and identifying positive cases.”

In the first week of the fall semester, Sept. 1 through 7, UMass-Amherst reported 149 cases — three staff, 19 students on campus and 127 students off campus. Administrators cancelled the first tailgate of the 2021 football season last weekend to contain the virus’s spread.

In the second week, Sept. 8 through 14, the university reported 371 cases — 11 staff, 68 students on campus and 292 students off campus.

One student was hospitalized last week but has since been released, Goodwin said.

UMass-Amherst appears to be one of the only colleges or universities in the state that doesn’t require mandatory testing. Instead, testing is encouraged if someone thinks they’ve been exposed or are experiencing symptoms.

“That’s a mistake,” said David Hamer, a doctor and infectious disease specialist at Boston University. “Active surveillance should be performed at least weekly, if not twice weekly.”

Schools that test weekly, or even more often, are in a better position to control the virus’s spread on their campuses, Hamer said.

In the past seven days, Northeastern University reported 16 new cases, Boston University 36, Harvard University 58, Holy Cross 83 and Smith College 3.

Each of those schools test students and faculty at least weekly for COVID-19.

UMass students are adhering to social distancing and masking policies on campus, but off-campus behavior is harder to monitor, said, Anna Maria Siega-Riz, dean of the university’s School of Public Health and Health Sciences.

“They are wearing masking indoors, which is what we asked them to do, but some of them are also socializing off campus and in the bars, perhaps not wearing masks,” Siega-Riz said.

Correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.

Tonya Alanez and Julia Carlin contributed to this report.