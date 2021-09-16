fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on the economy

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated September 16, 2021, 16 minutes ago
President Joe Biden hosts a meeting with business leaders on the COVID-19 response, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House complex in Washington on Wednesday, Sept.15, 2021. “It’s about saving lives — that’s what this is all about,” President Biden said of vaccine mandates at the meeting.Doug Mills/NYT

Boston Globe video