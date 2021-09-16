What Mayor Elorza’s decision not to run for R.I. governor means

Happy Thursday! I’m Dan McGowan and I’d like you to feel bad for me because I’m a Giants fan and I have to watch Thursday Night Football tonight. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 234.5 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 699,484 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 337

Test-positive rate: 2.1 percent

Currently hospitalized: 116

Total deaths: 2,809

Leading off

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza was probably not going to be Rhode Island’s next governor.

But his announcement Wednesday that he won’t seek the Democratic nomination for the state’s top job is one of the first major twists in Rhode Island’s marquee race next year.

So why did Elorza back out, and what does it mean for the other candidates? Here are a few key takeaways.

Numbers don’t lie

Elorza didn’t want to talk specifically about a poll that his campaign conducted in recent weeks, except to say that he believes the race for governor is “wide open.” But the other major candidates so far – incumbent Governor Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, and state Treasurer Seth Magaziner – have polled the race and their camps all seem to believe that it’s anybody’s race, except Elorza’s. Remember, Elorza has higher name recognition than most because he’s the mayor of Providence, and that brings higher negatives.

While Elorza said he wants to focus on family and finishing his final term as mayor, it’s hard to believe he’d have made this announcement if polling had him leading the race.

He struggled to find a base

Twitter isn’t always the perfect place for astute political insight, but state Senator Sam Bell’s opinion that Elorza “abandoned progressive values while in office, leaving him with no voter base” is an important point.

While Elorza is often painted by his critics as a mayor who leans far to the left, he actually didn’t have a lot of support among leading progressives like Bell. He had virtually zero support with public employee unions (hey teachers, police officers, and firefighters!). And the business community has largely ignored him during his tenure in City Hall.

What it means for McKee

Elorza caused a few headaches for McKee in recent months, but the governor would be the ultimate beneficiary of a crowded field. The more candidates in the race, the fewer votes it takes to win. And McKee had plenty of zingers to toss at the mayor about his handling of Providence schools, public safety, and other city issues.

On the other hand, there’s now one less candidate with plenty of campaign money to attack McKee for the next year.

What it means for Gorbea

At first glance, Gorbea appears to be the biggest winner from Elorza’s decision not to run. This should help her raise money and build more support in the Latino community, and it gives her the chance to make a play to win a lot of voters in Providence.

Elorza isn’t quite ready to endorse a candidate in the race, but Gorbea is the one person in the race right now that he hasn’t clashed with in the past.

What it means for Magaziner

It’s difficult to imagine that Elorza’s decision affects Magaziner all that much. It does give him a clearer path to scooping up the votes on the East Side of Providence, but those residents already proved they were willing to support a state treasurer over a sitting mayor in 2014 (Gina Raimondo over Angel Taveras).

The field isn’t settled yet

Another thing to remember: We’re still expecting former secretary of state Matt Brown to jump in the race, and there continues to be talk about former CVS executive Helena Foulkes running for governor. There’s also Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, who doesn’t quite have the campaign infrastructure to win the race, but is winning over some progressives right now.

And of course, we’re still waiting to see who the Republicans will field in this race.

⚓ On the latest episode of the Rhode Island Report podcast, Negina Sadat, who came to the US as a refugee from Afghanistan, and Omar Bah, founder and executive director of the Refugee Dream Center, discuss welcoming evacuees to Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ The Johnston Town Council voted Wednesday to support a 20-year tax deal for the world’s largest retailer to build a 3.8 million-square-foot robotics sortable fulfillment center off Hartford Avenue. The company will pay an average of $7.2 million a year in property tax. Read more.

⚓ A new large-scale mural in Providence celebrates Afrofuturism. Read more.

⚓ With the House speaker standing behind him and no opponents in sight, state Representative Gregg M. Amore, an East Providence Democrat, entered the 2022 race for secretary of state on Wednesday. Read more.

⚓ Boston’s general election mayor will not include a candidate who knows the weight of being Black in a city with deep racial scars. The three Black candidates in the race were the three candidates eliminated. Read more.

⚓ New Balance chairman Jim Davis, a Republican, sank $495,000 into a super PAC supporting City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George that flooded the TV airwaves as she battled for a spot in the November final. Read more.

⚓ Dan Shaughnessy wonders why New England hasn’t embraced this Red Sox team. Read more.

⚓ At 1 p.m., Twin River is set to hold a groundbreaking for its $100 million expansion, and will announce a new name under the Bally’s brand.

⚓ The Providence City Council meets at 6 p.m. to discuss eliminating the new police major’s position in the city budget.

State Treasurer Seth Magaziner has officially entered next year’s race for governor. I look at how his path to victory largely depends on how Governor McKee handles the next few months. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Dan McGowan