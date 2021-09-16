Biden faces new border emergency in Texas

The migrants appear to be part of a larger wave of Haitian migrants, many of whom arrived in Brazil and other South American nations after the 2010 earthquake and are on the move again, embarking on a grueling, dangerous journey to reach the United States. More than 29,000 Haitians have arrived over the past 11 months, the latest Customs and Border Protection figures show, including some in mixed-nationality families whose children were born in Brazil, Chile, or other South American nations.

Authorities in Del Rio, Texas, say more than 8,000 migrants have arrived at the impromptu camp, many in the past 36 hours, and they are expecting thousands more in the coming days. Images of the bridge site show dense crowds, including families and small children, and deteriorating sanitary conditions.

SAN ANTONIO — The Biden administration is facing a new humanitarian emergency along the border in South Texas, where thousands of mostly Haitian migrants waiting to be taken into Border Patrol custody are sleeping outdoors under a highway bridge after crossing the Rio Grande en masse.

They have trekked through the jungles of Panama’s Darien Gap, navigated migrant camps and criminal gangs in Central America, and dodged border guards and troops along the highways of southern Mexico.

It is unclear how many more may arrive. CBP is scrambling to send additional agents to Del Rio to help process the migrants, issuing them numbers as they queue up to be formally apprehended, the first step in applying for asylum or another form of US protection.

‘’The Border Patrol is increasing its manpower in the Del Rio Sector and coordinating efforts within DHS and other relevant federal, state, and local partners to immediately address the current level of migrant encounters and to facilitate a safe, humane and orderly process,’’ CBP said in a statement. ‘’To prevent injuries from heat-related illness, the shaded area underneath Del Rio International Bridge is serving as a temporary staging site while migrants wait to be taken into USBP custody.’’

US agents say some migrants are wading back and forth across the river into Mexico to buy meals and supplies, and street vendors from Mexico have also wandered over to sell food inside the camp.

CBP said it is providing drinking water, towels, and other provisions to the site, but one agent in the Del Rio Sector said sanitary conditions are deteriorating. There are 20 portable toilets at the site, according to Jon Anfinsen, the top Border Patrol union official in the Del Rio Sector.

‘’We’re scrambling to bring every resource we can, but it’s a logistical nightmare,’’ he said. ‘’We’re pulling agents from across the country to help, but they’re not going to be there today, and we’re just trying to keep heads above water.’’

Families with small children are given priority, Anfinsen said, to move them out of the bridge area as soon as possible.

‘’Many agents are mothers and fathers, and seeing kids in this situation is sad for everyone,’’ he said. ‘’Morale is terrible.’’

The Biden administration says it will continue to use its emergency authorities under Title 42 of the US public health code to rapidly return or ‘’expel’' migrants. But Mexican authorities have declined to take back Haitians in recent months.

The Biden administration curtailed deportation flights to Haiti after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July and a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14 that killed more than 2,000. And the Department of Homeland Security has extended temporary protected status, or TPS, eligibility for Haitians, a measure that allows Haitians living in the United States without legal status to qualify for provisional residency and avoid deportation.

The Del Rio border sector has been among the busiest for illegal crossings in recent months as thousands of Haitians, Cubans, Venezuelans, and Hondurans climb down from the limestone bluffs on the Mexican side to wade across the Rio Grande.

The river is only ankle-deep right now at popular crossing points, Anfinsen said.

Del Rio Democratic Mayor Bruno ‘’Ralphy’' Lozano said the size of the group has increased steadily to more 8,200 people. ‘’I thought the worst-case scenario was having a couple people, maybe 150 people roaming the streets,’’ said Lozano, who warned the Biden administration in a February video that his community needed more federal support to cope with a surge in crossings.

‘’Although I foreshadowed a worst-case scenario, this is probably a worse case of worst-case scenarios,’’ he said. ‘’I need the administration to recognize that there is a border crisis happening in real time right now and it has dire consequences on security, health, and safety.’’