Coalition to launch $10m fight against Biden economic plan

Leaders of the campaign, called the ‘’Save America Coalition,’’ met Wednesday night at the Washington headquarters of the America First group located near the White House. They discussed plans to rally more than 100 conservative organizations and draw donors for advertisements and social media campaigns criticizing the Biden proposal in swing states and districts controlled by centrist Democrats.

The effort, slated to be formally launched on Friday, is being spearheaded by the America First Policy Institute founded earlier this year by former Trump officials, as well as conservative organizations such as the Conservative Partnership Institute, the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, the Texas Public Policy Foundation, and FreedomWorks.

A new conservative coalition led by former Trump administration advisers plans to launch an up to $10 million campaign attacking President Biden’s economic package as it advances through Congress.

Conservative alarm about Biden’s proposed tax hikes — which some nonpartisan estimates have found overwhelmingly target the rich and large corporations — has intensified as they move toward passage. Democrats face a difficult legislative path in holding together virtually all of their members in both the House and Senate to approve a plan to spend approximately $3.5 trillion over 10 years on safety net expansions, education programs, and funding to mitigate climate change.

Among those leading the Save America Coalition is Brooke Rollins, who led the White House Domestic Policy Council under Trump and is now the CEO of the America First Policy Institute.

Rollins told The Washington Post the campaign will ‘’include all of our key people to fight on every front,’’ including Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser; Linda McMahon, the former professional wrestling executive who led the Small Business Administration; and Russ Vought, Trump’s budget director. Former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore is also helping lead the coalition through the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. Kudlow confirmed his involvement in a brief interview and said the phrase ‘’Save America’' was his idea for the campaign. A spokeswoman confirmed Vought’s involvement.

Rollins said other senior Trump economic, health, and environmental officials would play roles in the campaign. Chad Wolf, Trump’s acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, leads immigration issues for the America First Policy Institute and is also expected to be involved.

Biden on Wednesday rebuked critics of the tax and spending plan, arguing his proposal — unlike Trump’s 2017 tax cuts — would be geared toward helping the lower and middle classes rather than the wealthy.

‘’President Biden was elected decisively last year on a promise to rebuild the middle class by putting places like Scranton ahead of Wall Street and Park Avenue — and, unlike his predecessor, he’s delivering on that by with an economic plan that will cut taxes and lower prices for working families by asking multinational corporations and the wealthiest Americans to pay their fair share,’’ White House spokesman Michael Gwin said in a statement.

‘’It’s a badge of honor that those same wealthy interests are now attacking President Biden as he advances his plan to invest in the middle class and lower prices on essentials like prescription drugs and health care.’’

Washington Post

Russia probe prosecutor charges lawyer with lying

WASHINGTON — The prosecutor tasked with examining the US government’s investigation into Russian election interference charged a prominent cybersecurity lawyer on Thursday with making a false statement to the FBI.

The case against the attorney, Michael Sussmann of the Perkins Coie law firm, is just the second prosecution brought by special counsel John Durham in two and a half years of work. Yet neither case brought by Durham undoes the core finding of an earlier investigation by Robert Mueller that Russia had interfered in sweeping fashion on behalf of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and that the Trump campaign welcomed that aid.

It lays bare the wide-ranging and evolving nature of Durham’s investigation. In addition to having scrutinized the activities of FBI and CIA officials during the early days of the Russia probe, it has also looked at the behavior of private individuals like Sussman who provided the US government with information as it scrambled to determine whether Trump associates were coordinating with Russia to tip the election’s outcome.

The indictment accuses Sussmann of lying to the FBI when he was questioned about a September 2016 conversation he had with the FBI’s general counsel when he relayed concerns from cybersecurity researchers about potentially suspicious contacts between Russia-based Alfa Bank and a Trump organization server. The FBI looked into the matter but found no connections. Sussmann is a former federal prosecutor who specializes in cybersecurity.

Associated Press

Stefanik’s ads say Democrats want ‘permanent election insurrection’

WASHINGTON — Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, the No. 3 House Republican, is pushing the notion in Facebooks ads that President Biden and fellow Democrats are seeking a ‘’permanent election insurrection” by expanding pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

The ads from Stefanik come ahead of a rally planned for Saturday in Washington in support of those charged with crimes in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and as House Democrats work to advance a measure that would allow several million immigrants to apply for permanent residency.

‘’Radical Democrats are planning their most aggressive move yet: a PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION,’’ says one version of the ad, paid for by Stefanik’s campaign committee, that appeared Wednesday. ‘’Their plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.’’

The ad depicts Biden with people who appear to be migrants reflected in the sunglasses he is wearing.

The language in the ads echoes that of far-right commentators, including Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, who have advanced a ‘’replacement theory’' that says liberals are seeking to replace White citizens with non-White immigrants who are inclined to support the Democratic Party.

For Stefanik, embracing such rhetoric is a departure from earlier in her political career. Before she replaced Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as the House Republican conference chairwoman in May, some in her party had raised concerns that her record on immigration was too liberal.

An anti-immigration group criticized Stefanik’s co-sponsorship of the Farm Workforce Authorization Act, which includes a pathway to citizenship for undocumented migrant farmworkers.

On Thursday, the Democratic National Committee seized on the timing of the ads.

‘’As another right-wing mob descends upon the Capitol this weekend, Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is echoing the same vile rhetoric that has led to several acts of violence in recent years,’’ DNC spokesperson Adonna Biel said in a statement. ‘’Apparently, this is what it takes to become a member of House Republican leadership -xenophobia and a remarkable commitment to pushing the Big Lie that led to an actual insurrection.’’

Washington Post