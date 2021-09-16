FDA panel to discuss booster shots on Friday. Here’s what you need to know

With a crucial step drawing near - a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee hearing Friday about boosters - here’s an update, compiled from Globe wire services and major media reports, on the plan and the controversy that has sprung up around it.

Next week is when President Biden said he wanted Americans to start getting coronavirus booster shots to bolster their protection against the highly contagious Delta variant. Whatever happened to that plan?

What was the plan?

Biden and top federal health officials a month ago announced a recommendation that Americans receive a COVID-19 booster shot after they are fully vaccinated, citing the surging Delta variant and data showing waning vaccine effectiveness.

The plan was to administer the booster eight months after a person’s second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The plan was supposed to start next week. Officials said people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would probably need a booster, but they were waiting for more data.

What’s the process?

The Biden administration said the plan would be subject to approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, which authorizes vaccines, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which typically has the final word on vaccination policies.

An FDA expert advisory committee will meet Friday to discuss and vote on a Pfizer application to give third shots to people 16 and older. The CDC committee is expected to meet next week. The agencies aren’t required to follow the advice of their panels, but they tend to do so.

How’s it been going?

Not perfectly.

For one thing, only the plan to roll out Pfizer boosters is on the table at the moment. The plan for Moderna boosters has been delayed, like the Johnson & Johnson plan, because the Cambridge-based company didn’t submit its data in time. And in the ensuing month, debate has sprung up over the booster plan.

What has the controversy been about?

Critics of the plan question whether booster shots are actually needed. A study released Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine stated that those who received a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine in Israel were far less likely to develop severe COVID-19 than those who received two injections. But in The Lancet this week, an article whose authors included two of the FDA’s top vaccine scientists argued there was no credible evidence that the vaccines’ potency against severe disease declined substantially over time.

Another argument made against the booster plan is that it would be better to use the shots to protect the unvaccinated, both in the US and around the world. That would also prevent the virus from evolving into an even more dangerous form. The World Health Organization has asked world leaders to refrain from rolling out boosters at least until the end of the year so more of the world can be vaccinated.

President Biden speaks about the booster plan on Aug. 18 in the East Room of the White House Pete Marovich/Bloomberg

So what’s going to happen next?

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reiterated Wednesday that the booster shot plan was “subject to an independent evaluation” by the FDA and CDC, and “that process is playing out now.” Whatever is recommended, she said, “we’re prepared to operationalize.”

Will everyone who has had a Pfizer shot more than eight months ago be eligible next week for a booster shot after the FDA and CDC panels meet? It’s not clear. The agencies have a lot to digest now.

The New York Times reports that it’s possible that what will emerge will be a more limited authorization. The FDA could scale back Pfizer’s request. Even if it approves it, the CDC could recommend the boosters be administered only to those 65 and older or others who are particularly at risk, the Times reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Amanda Kaufman of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

















