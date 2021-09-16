Republicans, wary of political fallout, steer clear of rally for riot suspects

Bad memories of the violence rushed back. The Capitol Police announced that they were reinstalling a security fence around the complex and were aware of “concerning online chatter” from extremist groups. And many Republican lawmakers said they wanted nothing to do with the event. Not a single member of Congress has confirmed plans to attend, even those who have been most outspoken in portraying the rioters as patriots who have been persecuted for their political beliefs.

Then, a former campaign operative of former president Donald Trump announced that he was organizing hundreds of protesters to return to the Capitol Saturday for a rally in support of the defendants charged in connection with the deadly assault, which left dozens of officers bloodied.

WASHINGTON — Ever since a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, Republicans have been trying to shift the national conversation away from that violent day and onto what they say are the problems of the Biden administration: a troubled pullout from Afghanistan, an overtaxed southern border, and rising inflation.

“There are a lot of clearly angry people who want to march on the Capitol,” said Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican. “I haven’t talked to a single Republican up here in the Senate that has encouraged or enabled anything like that.”

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the “Justice for J6” rally, to be held at noon Saturday at the foot of Capitol Hill, has created a predicament for Republicans, who are caught between a hard-right base, including many voters who consider the rioters righteous, and a desire to distance themselves from the attack and its political fallout.

“Anytime the attention is on Joe Biden it’s good for Republicans, and anytime the attention is on Jan. 6 it’s bad for Republicans,” said John Feehery, a Republican strategist and veteran of Capitol Hill. “The only hope Democrats have of keeping the House is to make Jan. 6 the issue of the campaign. They know that, and we know that. The only people who don’t seem to know that are the activists.”

Advertisement

Representative Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican and the House minority leader, told reporters this week that he did not expect any lawmaker in his party to attend, but his office had no response to questions about whether he supported the rally or was dissuading people from attending. Representatives Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Elise Stefanik of New York, the second- and third-ranking House Republicans, have been similarly taciturn about the event.

Even Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who has been among the most vocal critics of the treatment of the Jan. 6 suspects, said she would not be attending the rally, even as she defended the inspiration behind it.

“There’s a two-track justice system in America, and the treatment of the J6 political prisoners compared with violent antifa/BLM rioters proves it,” she said in a lengthy e-mail statement.

Greene said she condemned the violence that occurred during the riot but said she believed that “illegal aliens are treated better than many of the J6 accused.”

In shunning the event, Republicans are following the lead of Trump himself, who has been uncharacteristically silent about it even though he has in the past defended the mob.

Trump, aides said, has little interest in engaging with the protest and has no plans to be anywhere near Washington Saturday. Instead, his schedule includes a golf tournament at his Bedminster, N.J., club before he heads back to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to people familiar with his schedule.

Advertisement

Trump views the planned protest as a setup that the news media will use against him regardless of the outcome, according to people familiar with his thinking.

But disquiet in the party is real on behalf of the Jan. 6 defendants, particularly those who are charged with nonviolent offenses, Feehery said. He said many Republican voters believed that the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol would have received lighter treatment if they had been supporting a left-wing cause.

“I can appreciate why Republicans don’t want anything to do with this,” he said, “but there is a lot of angst in the Republican base.”

Capitol Police officials have urged anyone considering violence to stay home instead of attending Saturday’s rally, which was organized by Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign operative, and his organization, Look Ahead America.

Braynard has pledged that his group will be peaceful, unlike the mob that stormed the Capitol Jan. 6, when about 140 police officers were injured and several people died.

Braynard has argued that the brutal attacks on police officers during the assault were the work of a “few bad apples” and accused the Biden administration of targeting the “peaceful Trump supporters who entered the Capitol with selective prosecutions based on their political beliefs.”

“These people’s faces are up on billboards,” he said. “They’re losing their jobs. They’re losing their homes. They’re spending all their savings on attorneys. They’re going bankrupt for doing what on any other day, for any other cause would have gotten you a $50 fine and a slap on the wrist.”