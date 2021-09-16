Split vote among Black candidates appears to be a deciding factor

Re “For Black community, disappointment” (Sept. 15): “It’s a shame. Boston should be ashamed of itself,” says Barbara Gibbs, 71, of Hyde Park, in your front-page article. “I just think Boston is a racist city.”

Boston may well have its racist qualities. This mayoral election, however, is no indication of that.

More than 45,600 Bostonians voted for a Black candidate — nearly 10,000 more than voted for Michelle Wu, the number one vote-getter.