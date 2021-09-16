Split vote among Black candidates appears to be a deciding factor

Re “For Black community, disappointment” (Sept. 15): “It’s a shame. Boston should be ashamed of itself,” says Barbara Gibbs, 71, of Hyde Park, in your front-page article. “I just think Boston is a racist city.”
Boston may well have its racist qualities. This mayoral election, however, is no indication of that.
More than 45,600 Bostonians voted for a Black candidate — nearly 10,000 more than voted for Michelle Wu, the number one vote-getter.
As the article states, “Byron Rushing, who is Black and a former state representative, said he believes Black voters were divided among the three Black candidates. To triumph, he said, the Black candidates should have rallied behind one person.” And therein lies the truth.
Why were two Black women running against each other, if electing a Black woman were that important? Why was John Barros even in the race? If his 3,436 votes had gone to Andrea Campbell (the candidate I wanted to see as mayor), Campbell would still be in the running, and quite possibly on her way to victory in November.
Richard Giglio
Weymouth