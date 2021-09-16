With such low turnout, ‘historic moment’ feels a bit empty

The most shocking result of the preliminary election for mayor of Boston is that voter participation in what has been hailed as a historic moment was only about 25 percent. Given the multiple channels and times for voting (early, by mail, drop boxes, etc.) and extensive publicity on social media, in print, and on TV and radio, what does this say about us?

I think it suggests that despite all the rhetoric about a “historic moment,” most people do not believe that who is mayor (or city councilor or other elected official) makes any difference to their lives, or are so overwhelmed by their daily responsibilities that they cannot find the time or make the effort to vote, or are disturbingly uninformed. Perhaps many do not understand that elections have consequences.