By setting goals, Quincy reaches higher

The 2021 roster lists 16 players, with one key freshman, middle and right side hitter Alyssa Hopps , standing alongside eight seniors, five juniors, and a couple of sophomores.

Graduation claimed eight players from coach Jacqui Niosi ’s squad, but expectations, crafted from consistent season-to-season success, are still high for the Presidents.

In an abbreviated 2020 Fall I season minus a state tournament, the Quincy girls’ volleyball team capped a 14-0 season with the Patriot Cup title, rallying to deny Duxbury in five sets.

On Wednesday night, Quincy (2-0) racked up 31 kills, 19 aces, and 49 digs in a 23-25, 25-8, 25-21, and 25-11 Patriot League win over visiting Whitman-Hanson.

That followed a 3-2 victory over perennial power Barnstable seven days earlier.

“We do a lot of goal setting, working a lot on being faster, controlling their side of the court, and making sure they’re doing something better every time they touch the ball and not having repetitive mistakes,” said Niosi, a Quincy alum (Class of 2001), where she starred as a setter, before playing collegiately at Emmanuel, as a libero.

Niosi returned as head coach in 2006. A culinary arts teacher at the high school, she has compiled a 252-80 career record.

Under her direction, the Presidents have made 16 state tournament appearances, captured seven league titles, and one sectional crown. She also coaches with the Mass Patriots program, and a few of the varsity players have played with the club program since middle school.

Throughout the pandemic, the players did not lose their motivation to play. And when they did return, there was a new appreciation for being able to be on the court. Several of the seniors have been playing club together since middle school, and now have been given the opportunity to continue to play together, and finish their high school year together.

Niosi noted that their commitment has paid off, not only with their skills, but confidence on the court, and decision-making skills.

The star against Whitman-Hanson was junior captain Annika Schmitt, who had an unbelievable second set, starting off the match with 17 consecutive points on serve, after Whitman-Hanson had taken the first point of that set.

“I was just trying to stay calm, I obviously wanted to stay back there as long as I could, and keep our team ahead,” Schmitt said of the 25-8 win.

Colleen Moran, a senior middle and outside hitter, gave Whitman-Hanson a hard time defensively.

Moran and fellow senior Mona Ly plan to continue their volleyball careers in college after this season.

Whitman-Hanson provided a challenge, especially from powerful Lily Welch in the middle. However, Ly, a libero, was more than accepting of the challenge. Ly holds the position for being the loudest on the court, controlling everything in the back row. Against W-H, she finished with one ace, six service points out of 10 attempts, 16 digs, 20 receptions, and 2 kills.

“Mona anchors our defense and sets the tone for our team” said Niosi.

The Presidents will shoot for a 3-0 start Friday at Hanover.

Service points

▪ With teams such as Concord-Carlisle, Lincoln-Sudbury, Acton-Boxborough, Newton South, and Boston Latin, the Dual County League is a force this fall, with a large contingent of the top teams in EMass. All the aforementioned teams have been or are currently ranked in the Globe’s Top 20.

“It always keeps us on our toes,” Boston Latin coach Kai Yuen said. “There’s never an easy game. It’s always a fight.”

On Wednesday, Lincoln-Sudbury defeated Acton-Boxborough in four sets. Jim Crandall’s Concord-Carlisle team now faces the always-tough task of going on the road to Lincoln-Sudbury Friday night. But that fits with Crandall’s philosophy that “you always get better by playing better teams.”

“The girls look forward to each challenge as it comes up,” Crandall said. “We have our work cut out for us.”

With a changed scheduling format, each team plays each other once — regardless of division. The DCL is divided into a Large and Small division. For Yuen, whose Boston Latin team is in the Small, it presents him with a great opportunity to test his team’s strength.

“Lincoln-Sudbury, Acton-Boxboro, Concord-Carlisle — they’re all top-notch regional teams,” Yuen said. “We face some very good teams. It helps us out when we get to the playoffs.”

▪ Dennis-Yarmouth, Dartmouth, Winchester, and Concord-Carlisle — the top four teams in the Globe’s poll — have not lost a set this year, combining for 30 straight set wins to open the year.

Games to watch

Friday, Concord-Carlisle at Lincoln-Sudbury, 6 p.m. — Fresh off defeating another tough Dual County League foe in Acton-Boxborough, the No. 5 Warriors host the No. 4 Patriots.

Saturday, Newton South at Newton North, 1 p.m. — The Lions hit the road, but won’t have to go far as they take on the No. 6 Tigers in this nonleague rivalry game.

Monday, Hopkinton at Westwood, Monday, 6:30 p.m. — Fresh off a big win over Barnstable, the No. 8 Hillers hit the road to face unbeaten Westwood in this Tri-Valley League battle.

Wednesday, Lawrence at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m. — The No. 14 Hillies host a tough Lawrence team in a Merrimack Valley Conference matchup.

Thursday, Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. — The No. 9 Pioneers travel to unbeaten Hamilton-Wenham in this key early-season Cape Ann League matchup.

Correspondent Mike Puzzanghera also contributed to this story.








