Carli Lloyd scores 5 goals, US women rout Paraguay, 9-0

Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the opening five minutes, and added her third and fourth before halftime as the US built a 6-0 lead. She added her final goal in the 61st.

The Americans won the bronze medal in Tokyo, a somewhat disappointing finish for the defending World Cup champions.

CLEVELAND — Carli Lloyd scored a career-high five goals and the United States women routed Paraguay, 9-0, on Thursday in the national team’s first game since the Olympics.

Lloyd, 39, has 133 international goals in 313 appearances with the national team. She moved in front of Kristine Lilly for third on the career list.

Advertisement

Lloyd’s scoring outburst was reminiscent of the 2015 World Cup final, when she scored three goals in the first 16 minutes against Japan. She announced she plans to retire from soccer after the team’s four post-Olympic games.

Carli Lloyd, right, congratulates Tobin Heath after Heath scored during the second half of Thursday's win over Paraguay. Tony Dejak/Associated Press

“That was fun,” she said. “I don’t know, I’m just trying to savor it because I want time to go a little bit slower, because one game is down and I have three left.”

It was Lloyd’s first career five-goal game. She has nine career hat tricks, one fewer than Mia Hamm.

The five goals matched the US record for a single game, a milestone most recently reached by Alex Morgan against Thailand during the 2019 World Cup. No player has had six.

Andi Sullivan scored in the 25th before Lynn Williams’s blast from distance in the 30th made it 4-0.

Sullivan added a second goal early in the second half, before Lloyd’s fifth. Tobin Heath scored the final goal in the 86th.

It is the first time that the United States has faced Paraguay, which has never played in the Olympics or the World Cup.

Paraguay lost, 7-0, to Japan in April. It was the team’s only previous match this year after three scheduled games against Colombia were cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Forward Christen Press was not with the national team because she is taking time off to focus on her mental health. Alyssa Naeher, Julie Ertz, Hanson’s Sam Mewis and Megan Rapinoe were not on the roster because of injury.

The US plays Paraguay again on Tuesday in Cincinnati. The team is scheduled to host South Korea twice next month before a possible road trip to Australia in November.