EMass girls’ volleyball: Billerica’s Abby Downs headlines Players of the Week

Abby Downs, Billerica — The junior outside hitter paced the Indians to a 3-0 week, sparking a five-set Merrimack Valley Conference win over Andover with 32 digs. She added 17 kills across Billerica’s other two matches against Westford and Masconomet.

Cathryn Leighton, Hopkinton — The senior captain totaled 80 assists across three wins, Tri-Valley League victories over Norwood and Holliston, followed by 41 assists in a five-set win over Barnstable.

Cailyn Mackintosh, Franklin — Mackintosh, a senior, powered the Panthers with 20 assists in back-to-back Hockomock League triumphs over Canton and Attleboro.