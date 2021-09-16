The Fall II season provided Norwell, Hanover football programs with a growth opportunity

“Last season [Fall II] was unique in the sense that we were gearing up for a whole new starting lineup next year and mixing in a lot of sophomores, who were getting their first varsity reps,” said Norwell fourth-year coach Mark Killinger.

Thanksgiving rivals Norwell and Hanover both utilized the spring season to initiate inexperienced underclassmen to the varsity game, and both are reaping the benefits so far this season.

Replacing a typical fall football season with a shortened Fall II schedule this past spring was disappointing for many, but also an opportunity for some.

“Then we graduated a lot of seniors, so it was almost like we had to reset again. But the biggest thing was the kids who did get their varsity opportunities, they got the excitement and started to feel like their opportunity might be coming when we started up again in a few months.”

Norwell coach Mark Killinger said his team used their truncated Fall II season as a building block for a full-fledged 2021 football schedule. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Norwell started the Fall II season with a win at Hull, followed by three straight losses.The final three games on their schedule were called off because of COVID protocols.

So the Clippers went into the offseason motivated to bounce back from those defeats and to make up for those lost games by ramping up their training in an effort to hit the ground running this fall.

“It definitely motivated us,” said Norwell junior quarterback Jake Croke, who was elected captain this fall. “All of the kids on our team knew we were better than [our 1-3 record].

“And not getting to play the rest of the games, it kind of gives us a chip on [our] shoulder, because every game we have to prove that we can play.”

Croke was on fire when the Clippers opened the season last Friday with a 32-24 win at Mashpee. The 6-foot junior tossed two touchdown passes and ran for scores of 5, 63, and 56 yards to showcase his dual-threat ability. Sophomores Jackson Adams, Ryan Luccarelli, and Jake Touhey also provided standout performances, along with junior linebacker Owen McVay.

Hanover junior quarterback Michael Landolfi and Croke have been working out together for years, including both formal and informal passing scrimmages against each other this past summer.

Last Friday, Landolfi also started hot, completing 13 of 21 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns with 63 rushing yards in a 33-20 win over Whitman-Hanson last Friday.

The son of head coach Chris Landolfi, Michael was slated to start as a sophomore last year, but transferred to Saint John Neumann (Fla.) and played one game before suffering an injury.

The MIAA ruled him ineligible to play this past spring, but his receivers got plenty of playing time and together they led Hanover to 7v7 tournament wins in Scituate, Pembroke, and to the coveted Northeast 7v7 New England Championship at Xaverian in July.

“It was great for Michael to be out there throwing with his receivers,” said Chris Landolfi, now in his ninth year as Hanover coach.

“They gained a lot of experience as far as learning the playbook, competing, and knowing they can measure up with bigger teams. I think they gained a lot of confidence over the summer.”

While Hanover went 0-4 during the Fall II season, the younger players on the roster gained valuable experience that helped them springboard into a productive offseason.

Former captain Seamus Boutin (’15) is leading Hanover’s strength and conditioning program, and their revamped offensive line is full of big hitters like Brian Thompson (6-foot-6, 255 pounds), Matt Pierotti (6-1, 280), and Sam Healy (6-3, 245), who joined Landolfi at Saint John Neumann last fall.

Senior captain Dylan Rice is an integral leader and his twin brother, Jaden, is starting at cornerback in his first season of varsity football. But Hanover’s leadership corps is comprised mostly of experienced juniors, including Michael Landolfi, receivers Joe Curran and Dave Quinlan, and middle linebacker Nick Freel.

“Over the course of the small [Fall II] season, we had 11 or 12 sophomores starting,” said Michael Landolfi. “Guys who might not have seen the field at all played a huge role and that gives us experience.”

Landolfi added he hopes Norwell and Hanover continue their success and are healthy by the end of the season, when they will face off on Thanksgiving Day in the 54th installment of the rivalry. Hanover holds a 30-22-1 lead in the all-time series.

But for now, Landolfi and his teammates are on a mission to prove that last spring was only a rung on the ladder towards success.

“It’s almost like a revenge season,” Michael said. “It’s been a big summer and those 7-on-7s were a real confidence booster. Now, we know what we can do. We know that we can make a run for it. We always say ‘Just wait for next year,’ and now it’s finally here, so we’re excited.”