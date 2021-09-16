Manchester Essex hangs on to beat Pentucket, 3-2, in boys’ soccer

But Manchester Essex Robert Bilsbury was wary of Pentucket, expecting a second-half thrust. He was right, but the Hornets managed to hang on for a 3-2 victory.

Then senior captain Naderson Curtis, the reigning Baker Division MVP, tallied twice, the first on a knuckler into the net, and the second converting a penalty kick that he drew. And the Hornets had a 3-0 cushion at the break.

Two minutes into Wednesday’s Cape Ann League matchup, the Manchester Essex boys’ soccer team had a 1-0 lead on a strike by Beren Schmidt.

“They really turned up the energy, they high pressured us, and they really did a decent job at closing us down and kind of taking possession away from us,” Bilsbury said.

Pentucket (1-2-1) scored 15 minutes into the second half on a goal by Will Roberts. Bilsbury and his players believed there was a handball on the play; the Hornets briefly lost focus and conceded the goal.

The hosts continued to apply pressure, and Liam Sullivan trimmed the lead to 3-2 with 10 minutes left.

With only one goal separating the two sides, the Hornets (2-2) stuck to their game plan of keeping possession and defending the long lobbed balls Pentucket tried to play into its forwards.

Bilsbury said his back line and keeper Theo Parianos did well organizing the team and protecting the Hornets’ lead until the final whistle.

“It really got us back on the right track of how we play, and I think we really kind of focused on correcting what had been some slower starts for us,” Bilsbury said.

In addition to his two goals, raising his season total to six, Curtis also assisted on the first goal.

Austin Prep 3, St. Mary’s 2 — Tristan Miller netted the eventual winner with 23 minutes left for a three-goal cushion and Prep (3-0) staved off a St. Mary’s rally in the final five minutes for the Catholic Central win. Brendan Ardito and Phillip Renzullo also scored for the Cougars.

Bishop Feehan 3, Archbishop Williams 0 — Tate Demond powered the Shamrocks (2-1) to a Catholic Central win with two goals in the contest.

Bishop Fenwick 8, Arlington Catholic 1 — Ryan Noci (3 goals, 1 assist) and Mehdi Khemmich (2 goals, 4 assists) spurred the Crusaders (1-1-1) to a Catholic Central win.

Cardinal Spellman 3, Bishop Stang 0 — Senior Alex Kuzmich scored all three goals for the Cardinals (2-0), two finishing off feeds from senior Melvin Alves, in the Catholic Central win.

Cohasset 2, Middleborough 0 — Henry Heffner and Nathan Charron both tallied goals in the South Shore matchup for the Skippers (1-1) in their first win of the season.

Dover-Sherborn 1, Bellingham 0 — Senior captain Conor Keating scored the lone goal with 23:30 left in the game to lead the Raiders (2-2) to the Tri-Valley League victory.

East Bridgewater 1, Bourne 0 — Lucas Silvia found the back of the net in the non-conference matchup to send the Vikings (2-1) home with a win.

King Philip 3, Stoughton 0 — Oliver Blackburn tallied a goal and an assist for the Warriors (1-2) in the Hockomock League contest.

KIPP Academy 6, Whittier 0 — The Panthers (4-0) played a man down after a red card was issued 20 minutes in, but Marco Escobar, Christian Garcia, James Paz, Kenny DeLeon, and Henry Romero tallied goals in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference matchup.

Mansfield 0, Foxborough 0 — The Hornets (2-0-1) recorded third third shutout of the season in a Hockomock League tie against visiting Foxborough (2-1-1).

Mashpee 7, Hull 3 — Nick Almeida (2 goals, 1 assist) and Lucas Dehelean (1 goal, 2 assists) paced the attack as the Falcons (2-1) won the South Shore matchup.

Milton Academy 3, Phillips Exeter 0 — Senior Luke Randolph scored two goals for visiting Milton Academy in the non-league win.

Old Rochester 0, Greater New Bedford 0 — Senior keeper Matt Modracek made 13 saves for ORR (1-0-1) in a South Coast Conference tie against the Bears (0-0-1).

Boys’ cross-country

Revere 21, Lynn Classical 34 — Victor Pelatere paced the visiting Patriots to a season-opening win in a Greater Boston League with a first-place time of 18:35.

Somerville 16, Lynn English 47 — Junior Sam Buckley won his second race in as many weeks, completing the 2.5-mile course in 14:40 for the Highlanders in the Greater Boston League win. Sophomores Atticus Kaye, Atticus Borggard, and senior Calvin Wicks went 2-3-4.

Girls’ cross-country

Somerville 15, Lynn English 50 — Freshman Charlotte Johnson covered the 2.5-mile course in 19:54 for the Highlanders in a Greater Boston League win.

Field hockey

Andover 7, Dracut 0 — Four first-quarter assists from Emma Reilly helped the Golden Warriors (2-0) open up an early lead against the Middies in the Merrimack Valley Conference shutout.

Barnstable 7, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Reagan Hicks poured in four goals and Valerie McDowell (1 assist), Penny Baroni, and Giana Mullins tallied one apiece in the Cape & Islands win for the Red Hawks (2-1). each found the back of the net as well in the Cape and Islands clash. Grace Bunnell and Grace Holden shared in the shutout.

Bishop Feehan 6, Ursuline 0 — Junior goalie Kiera Cronin earned the shutout for the Shamrocks (3-0-2).

Hanover 2, Plymouth South 1 — Ava Toglia scored off of a feed from Morgan Henry in the first quarter, and Toglia then assisted on Katie Radzik’s go-ahead goal in the fourth quarter to lift the Hawks (3-0) to the Patriot League win.

Hingham 5, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Shea Berigan’s two goals helped power the Harbormen (3-0) past their Patriot League opponent.

North Andover 6, Lowell 1 — Senior Brenna O’Brien rifled in four goals and classmates Emma Daubresse and Nina Muse added single tallies in a Merrimack Valley Conference win for the Knights (2-0).

Somerset Berkley 1, Apponequet 0 — Emily Bjork fed a pass to Laney Martin, who scored the lone goal in the third period of a South Coast Conference clash for the Blue Raiders (1-2-1).

Weston 2, Hopkinton 0 — Sophomore Coco Curran tallied two goals for the second straight game to propel the Wildcats (3-1) to a non-league win. Senior Maria DelGizzi and sophomore Molly Ross each registered assists.

Golf

BC High 230, Malden Catholic 275 — Senior Jack Kaster (1-over-par 35) and juniors junior Nick McCabe (36) and Jack Walbner (36) paced the host Eagles to a Catholic Conference win at Franklin Park.

Bishop Stang 167, Sandwich 143 — Juniors Redmond Podkowa and Kyle Farias were the high Stableford scorers for Stang in the non-league win at the Country Club of New Bedford.

Dover-Sherborn 218, Hopkinton 240 — Curtis Bowman and Ben Schroeder each shot 2-over-par 32s at Sassamon Trace Golf Course in Natick for the Raiders (3-0) in the Tri-Valley win.

Duxbury 223, Plymouth North 256 — Nathan Elliott shot an even-par 36, and the other seven Clippers also shot in the 30s for the Patriot League win at Duxbury Yacht Club.

Norwood 268, Medway 284 — Senior captain Erin Sullivan shot a 3-over-par 39 as the visiting Mustangs picked up the Tri-Valley League win.

Plymouth South 273, Hanover 278 — The Panthers (2-1) picked up a Patriot League win behind the performance of junior medalist James Lopes.

Scituate 239, Quincy 262 — Sam Benning earned medalist honors as the Sailors (3-2) defeated their Patriot League opponent at Furnace Brook Golf Club in Quincy.

St. Mary’s 176, Saint Joseph Prep 68 — With four birdies, senior Aidan Emmerich fired a school-record 3-under-par 31 at Gannon Golf Course for the Spartans (3-3) in a Catholic Central League match.

Wellesley 117, Natick 94 — Freshman Brian Campbell shot 2-under-par 30 for the Raiders (5-0) in the Bay State Conference win at Sassamon Trace Golf Course in Natick.

Weymouth 94, Dedham 63 — Sophomore Matt Doherty and senior Jack O’Rouke shot 1-over-par 37s for the Wildcats (2-3) at Weathervane Golf Club in Weymouth.

Xaverian 230, Bridgewater-Raynham 241 — Senior Joey Lenane shot a 1-under-par 35 to lead the Hawks (2-1) to a non-conference win at Olde Scotland Links in Bridgwater.

Girls’ soccer

Bishop Feehan 9, Archbishop Williams 0 — The No. 1 Shamrocks (3-0) soared to a Catholic Central League shutout thanks to four goals from senior Kaitryn Franchino.

Diman 2, Upper Cape 1 — Emily Gonzalez and Sabrina Angeli netted goals in the Mayflower win.

King Philip 8, Stoughton 0 — Junior captain Ella Pisani scored four goals for the second-ranked Warriors (3-0) in a Hockomock League victory.

Newburyport 4, Ipswich 0 — Maeve Sullivan and Deirdre McElhinney each recorded a goal and an assist in the Skippers’ Cape Ann League victory.

North Reading 4, Amesbury 0 — Two goals from Ellie Janasiewicz, including one just six minutes into the game, powered the Hornets to a Cape Ann League victory. Maddie DiNapoli added two goals and assisted on Janasiewicz’s first tally.

Sharon 7, Taunton 0 — Sofia Goclowski and Taylor Standring struck for three goals apiece in a Hockomock win.

Waltham 8, Lawrence 0 — Freshmen Talar Bedrossian (2 goals) and Mikayla Ryan (2 goals, 1 assist) led the Hawks in a non-conference win.

Girls’ volleyball

BB&N 3, Phillips Andover 0 — Junior Sofia Khoury’s serving, coupled with the setting and hitting of juniors Preeya Patel and Kate Jiang, helped BB&N win its home opener.

Billerica 3, Westford 1 — Abby Downs (9 kills, 16 digs), Stephanie Sardella (10 kills, 3 blocks), Jessica Maillet (7 kills), and Kailey Roche (16 assists, 15 service points, and 6 aces) powered the Indians (4-0) to a Merrimack Valley win.

Case 3, Bourne 2 — Junior middle hitter Jamie Moniz (25 kills) and junior rightside hitter Morgan Fitzgerald (6 aces, 15 service points) led the Cardinals (2-1) to a South Coast Conference win.

Central Catholic 3, Lawrence 2 — Laura Thomas-Roy and Francheska Paulino had six kills apiece for the Raiders in a Merrimack Valley win.

Dartmouth 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Senior captain Sorelle Lawton’s three aces, 13 service points, and 11 digs guided the Indians (4-0) to victory in Southeast Conference action.

Hanover 3, Plymouth North 1 — Sarah Long had an ace, four kills, and two blocks, Lauren Cusick delivered three aces, two kills, six assists, and eight digs, and Devin Benjamin had three kills, seven assists, and four digs for the Hawks.

Ipswich 3, Triton 0 — Meghan Wallace was a force at the net with seven kills and a block, and Grace Sorensen delivered 4 aces, 10 kills, and 8 digs for the Tigers (3-0) in a Cape Ann win.

Lowell Catholic 3, Matignon 1 — Madi France (13 kills, 10 aces), Amanda Grace (10 aces), and Caite McCarty (10 kills) led the Crusaders (2-1) to the non-league win.

Melrose 3, Belmont 0 — Junior captain Chloe Gentile had eight kills to help lead the Red Raiders (3-0) to a Middlesex League win.

North Quincy 3, Silver Lake 0 — Flora Chen was sensational at the service line with 24 points, punctuated by eight aces for the Raiders in a Patriot League win.

Woburn 3, Stoneham 0 — The Tanners (3-2) won their Middlesex League matchup behind 10 kills from junior Sophia Furxhi.

Oliver Glass, Emma Healy and Ethan McDowell also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-286-/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.








