Nate Weitzer’s Week 2 games to watch, picks

Barnstable at Reading : After dropping 52 points in a win at Brockton last Friday, the Red Hawks continue their advance off the Cape, as they look to ground James Murphy and the Rockets. Pick : Barnstable.

Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep : The game of the week takes place on Saturday afternoon in Danvers, where the Eagles host top-ranked Central Catholic in a rematch of the past two Division 1 North finals. Pick : Central Catholic.

Scituate at Duxbury: The Dragons put last year behind them with a resounding 42-0 win over Bridgewater-Raynham for openers, while the Sailors topped a dangerous Milton team. Pick: Duxbury.

Attleboro at Bishop Feehan: The Shamrocks took a short trip to North Attleborough and earned a 24-10 win last Friday. Now they’ll face their crosstown rival in a private vs. public showdown. Pick: Bishop Feehan.

Marblehead at Lynn Classical: The Magicians look to earn their 10th straight win Friday, but face a tough task at Manning Field against a talented young Rams team that hung 38 points on Lexington in their opener. Pick: Marblehead.

Marshfield at Methuen: It took a clutch last-minute drive for St. John’s Prep to spoil Marshfield’s home opener last Friday. Now the Rams travel way north to take on another D1 power. Pick: Marshfield.

Franklin at Brockton: Jared Arone and Shane Kindred hooked up for three touchdown passes to pace the Panthers past Wachusett last week, but beating the Boxers at Rocky Marciano Stadium is a tall task. Pick: Brockton.

Lincoln-Sudbury at Melrose: The sledding won’t get any easier for Melrose after taking a road loss at Reading to snap a 21-game win streak. The Warriors bring their own 8-game streak to Fred Green Memorial Field. Pick: Lincoln-Sudbury.

St. Mary’s at Bellingham: The Blackhawks picked up where they left off with a 22-0 opening win after earning their first TVL Small title in 20 years during the Fall II season. But the Spartans are retooled and ready for this tough nonleague road tilt. Pick: St. Mary’s.

East Boston at Brighton: The defending City League champion Jets take on the Bengals at Daly Field. Both teams are coming off impressive season openers, with Brighton handling BCL runner-up O’Bryant last Friday. Pick: East Boston.

Friday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Walpole at Natick, 6; Newton North at Weymouth, 7.

BOSTON CITY — East Boston at Brighton, 6:30.

COMMONWEALTH — Nashoba Valley Tech at Manchester Essex, 7.

GREATER BOSTON — Revere at Chelsea, 6; Somerville at Everett, 6.

HOCKOMOCK — Mansfield at North Attleborough, 7.

MAYFLOWER — Upper Cape at Southeastern, 7.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Lowell at Tewksbury, 7.

MIDDLESEX — Belmont at Wakefield, 7; Burlington at Woburn, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Masconomet at Peabody, 7.

PATRIOT — Scituate at Duxbury, 7.

TRI-VALLEY — Holliston at Medway, 6:15; Dedham at Medfield, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Essex Tech at Blue Hills, 4; Wareham at Holbrook/Avon, 4:30; Braintree at Stoughton, 5; Danvers at Haverhill, 5; Nantucket at Mashpee, 5; Atlantis at Cathedral, 6; Attleboro at Bishop Feehan, 6; Boston Latin at O’Bryant, 6; Cambridge at Medford, 6; Chelmsford at Lexington, 6; La Salle (R.I.) at Catholic Memorial, 6; Marblehead at Lynn Classical, 6; Martha’s Vineyard at Bristol-Plymouth, 6; Springfield Central at BC High, 6; Wilmington at Greater Lowell, 6; Winchester at Waltham, 6; Carver at Case, 6:30; Diman at Bourne, 6:30; King Philip at Needham, 6:30; Nipmuc at Dover-Sherborn, 6:30; Sharon at Seekonk, 6:30; St. Bernard’s at Stoneham, 6:30; St. Mary’s at Bellingham, 6:30; Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 7; Apponequet at Abington, 7; Archbishop Williams at Norwell, 7; Barnstable at Reading, 7; Beverly at North Andover, 7; Commerce at Putnam, 7; Concord-Carlisle at Ashland, 7; Dartmouth at Greater New Bedford, 7; Dennis-Yarmouth at Plymouth North, 7; Dighton-Rehoboth at Plymouth South, 7; Fairhaven at West Bridgewater, 7; Foxborough at Whitman-Hanson, 7; Franklin at Brockton, 7; Gloucester at Malden Catholic, 7; Hanover at East Bridgewater, 7; Hingham at Arlington, 7; Hopkinton at Nauset, 7; Hull at Cardinal Spellman, 7; Ipswich at Lowell Catholic, 7; Latin Academy at Weston, 7; Lincoln-Sudbury at Melrose, 7; Lynn English at Swampscott, 7; Marshfield at Methuen, 7; Millis at Randolph, 7; Newburyport at Bedford, 7; Northeast at Saugus, 7; Oliver Ames at Quincy, 7; Pembroke at Cohasset, 7; Pentucket at Dracut, 7; Roxbury Prep at Georgetown, 7; Silver Lake at Rockland, 7; Taunton at Durfee, 7; Wayland at Amesbury, 7; Westfield at Northampton, 7; Westford at Billerica, 7; Winthrop at Austin Prep, 7; Xaverian at Bridgewater-Raynham, 7; Norton at Canton, 7:30.

CENTRAL MASS.

MID-WACH — Algonquin at Nashoba, 7; Littleton at Groton-Dunstable, 7; Lunenburg at Quabbin, 7; North Middlesex at Westborough, 7; Shepherd Hill at Marlborough, 7; Tyngsborough at Hudson, 7; Wachusett at Fitchburg, 7; Gardner at Monty Tech, 7.

SWCL — Grafton at Auburn, 7.

NON-LEAGUE — Bay Path at Clinton, 7; Burncoat at Narragansett, 7; David Prouty at Murdock, 7; Leicester at West Boylston, 7; Leominster at Doherty, 7; Millbury at Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale, 7; Shrewsbury at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 7; Minnechaug at Tantasqua, 7; Worcester North at Southbridge, 7; Worcester Tech at Ayer Shirley, 7; Assabet at Maynard/Advanced Math and Science, 6.

WESTERN MASS.

INTERCOUNTY — Belchertown at Greenfield, 7; Frontier at Palmer, 7.

SUBURBAN — Amherst-Pelham at Pittsfield, 7; East Longmeadow at South Hadley, 7.

NON-LEAGUE — Franklin County Tech at Chicopee, 6; Quaboag at Smith Vocational, 6; Athol at Pathfinder, 7; Chicopee Comprehensive at West Springfield, 7; Lee at Taconic, 7; McCann Tech at Mahar, 7; Taconic at Hoosac Valley, 7; Ware at Ludlow, 7.

Saturday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Framingham at Milton, 1.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic, 1.

MAYFLOWER — Old Colony at Cape Cod Tech, 12; South Shore Voc-Tech at Tri-County, 1.

NONLEAGUE — TechBoston at KIPP Academy, 10a; Millbury at Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale, 12; Oakmont at St. Paul, 12; Boston English at Lynn Tech, 1; Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep, 1; Falmouth at Norwood, 1; Milford at Wellesley, 1; Northbridge at Blackstone Valley, 1; Somerset Berkley at Lawrence, 1; Watertown at Hamilton-Wenham, 1; Worcester South at Uxbridge, 1; Middleborough at New Bedford, 2; Abby Kelley Foster at Oxford, 3; Bartlett at Sutton, 4; Monument Mtn. at Easthampton, 6.

NEPSAC

NONLEAGUE — Hamden Hall Country Day at Rivers, 2; Phillips Andover at Kent, 3:45.







