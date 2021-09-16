Notre Dame’s Sydney Comeau connects six times in girls’ soccer victory over Ursuline

“It’s amazing,” Turner said. “I mean, the ball is so tight to her feet, and she’s fast. She’s strong. She’s so hard-working; she’s one of the most determined players I’ve ever had.”

Comeau netted a whopping six goals in the Cougars’ 7-2 Catholic Conference soccer win over visiting Ursuline, displaying a dominance that even left NDA coach Kelly Turner stunned.

Sydney Comeau has started the season on a scoring tear, but Thursday afternoon, the Notre Dame Academy sophomore elevated her game to a new level.

Comeau drilled multiple kicks from more than 40 yards out, using nifty footwork to skirt defenders. Turner estimates she took over 15 shots in 80 minutes. She marveled at Comeau’s command with the ball, which helped NDA Hingham move to 4-0.

“She gets the ball 40-50 yards out and has the ability to dribble and beat two or three players and puts the ball past the goalie . . . It’s not even close, the way she beats players and goalies,” Turner said.

Make no mistake — the Pembroke teen may fire away, but she also knows how to get her teammates involved.

“She will create a lot of opportunities for teammates as well; there’s nothing selfish about her,” Turner said. “When she gets the ball and she’s going forward without a better option, she beats players. If she has an option, she dishes it off.”

The Cougars have also benefitted from an improving midfield that includes senior captain Olivia Mucci, junior Lindsay Wilson, and sophomore Siobhan Colin. Mucci scored the other goal Thursday.

Comeau has 15 goals in four games, and Turner thinks she has much more in store. “I can’t say enough about her. I feel lucky to coach her,” she said.

Austin Prep 6, Latin Academy 0 — Six players contributed to the goal tally for the Cougars (4-0) in the non-conference game.

Bridgewater-Raynham 9, Durfee 0 — Lily Ford started the scoring, and freshman Halie Fortune and sophomore Lily Giurleo tallied for a three-goal cushion at the break before the Trojans broke it open in the final 40 minutes for the Southeast Conference win. Ford added another and Caroline Stack scored twice.

Danvers 0, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Keepers Emily Goddard (Danvers) and Claudia Keith (Fenwick) registered shutouts as both squads remained unbeaten with the non-league draw.

Greater Lowell 4, Minuteman 0 — Aliza Som and Ari Hernandez each tallied a goal and an assist for the host Gryphons (2-0-1) in the non-league victory. Emily Haas and Jada Santos scored the other two goals.

Revere 4, Lynn English 0 — Carolina Bettero scored three times, the final tally the 80th of her career, to lift the Patriots (2-1) to the Greater Boston League win. Nahomy Galvez finished off the fourth goal and freshman Nisrin Sekkat logged her first career shutout in net.

Field hockey

Monomoy 5, Plymouth North 0 — Caroline DiGiovanni put up a four-goal performance to lift the Sharks (2-0) to a non-conference win.

Pentucket 2, Manchester Essex 1 — Junior Haley Dwight scored one goal and dished out an assist in a win for Pentucket (3-0) in the Cape Ann League.

Minuteman 16, Keefe Tech 8 — Trevor Simon tossed a 40-yard TD pass to Zack Evan in the second quarter, Tommy O’Connell blasted in with the game-tying conversion, and O’Connell punched in the go-ahead score from the 1 in the fourth quarter to lift the visiting Mustangs to the season-opening non-league win.

Golf

Apponequet 265, Somerset Berkley 287 — Junior Jason Demers (40) led the Lakers (2-0) to the South Coast win at Lakeville Country Club.

Bishop Stang 207, Archbishop Williams 139 — Junior Kyle Farias (33) carried Stang (3-0) to the Catholic Central win.

Case 326, Greater New Bedford 374 — Senior Caden Capaldo (40) led the Cardinals (1-2-0) to the South Coast win at Touisset Country Club in Swansea. Sophomore Ryan Farrell (47) and Capaldo remained unbeaten in match play.

Dartmouth 100, Durfee 67 — Luke Medeiros (44) earned 19 points to propel the Green (1-1) at Allendale Country Club.

Fairhaven 297, Seekonk 317 — Junior Jack Boucher (46) paced the Blue Devils to the South Coast Conference at Whaling City Country Club. Senior captain Gary Taraian fired a 39 for Seekonk.

Hingham 42, Catholic Memorial 12 — Drew Golden carded a 2-under-34 for the Patriots in the non-league win at South Shore Country Club.

Hopedale 172, Nipmuc 178 — Sophomore Lucas Levasseur and senior Joel Bernardes led the Blue Raiders (4-1-0), shooting a pair of 41s.

Malden 36, Lynn English 35.5 — Sophomore Sal Kruckenburg and freshman Bo Stead led the way for Malden/Revere (2-1) in a Greater Boston League win at Gannon Golf Course.

North Reading 130, Newburyport 128 — Sophomore Isabel Brozena scored 29 points for the Hornets (4-2 overall, 4-0 CAL) in the Cape Ann League match to earn medalist honors. Brozena, a returning Globe All-Scholastic, has been the medalist in each the team’s four wins.

Pembroke 235, North Quincy 269 — Matt Bergamesca fired a 2-over-par 36, and Luke Merlan (37), Dean Freeley (39), and Colby Chase (40) also contributed solid rounds for the Titans (1-3) in the Patriot League win at Presidents GC.

Rockport 126, Manchester Essex 73 — Captains Jack Cahill (27), Will Cahill (23 points), and Bowen Slingluff (22) led the Vikings to the Cape Ann win at Essex CC.

St. John’s Prep 224, Xaverian 232 — Junior Ian Rourke and senior Nick DeVito each carded 36s to lead the Eagles (3-0) to the Catholic Conference win at Kernwood CC.

Boys’ soccer

BC High 5, Catholic Memorial 2 — Sophomore forward Liam Heffernan found the back of the net three times to lead the No. 3 Eagles (2-0-1) to the Catholic Conference victory.

Durfee 1, Bridgewater-Raynham 1 — The visiting Trojans (1-3-1) converted a penalty kick with less than two minutes remaining in the Southeast Conference contest to tie the score.

Sandwich 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 2 — Matt DiGiacomo scored both goals for host Sandwich (0-2-2) in the Cape & Islands tie against the Dolphins (1-1-1). Braden Gilfoy assisted on the first goal in the fourth minute, and DiGiacomo drilled his second goal into the bottom left corner off of a deflected pass. The Dolphins’ goals came in the first half, with the first one being a converted penalty kick.

Shawsheen 1, Northeast 1 — Junior Joe Woodward gave host Shawsheen (0-1-2) the lead late in the first half, but senior Gustavo Teixeira evened the score with 15 minutes remaining for the Golden Knights (1-2-1) in the Commonwealth draw.

St. John’s Prep 2, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1 — Junior Alex Borkland fired in the go-ahead goal off a free kick with 15 minutes remaining, giving the No. 2 Eagles (2-0) a Catholic Conference home victory.

Whitman-Hanson 2, Hanover 2 — Adam Sousa’s boot from 35 yards out found the top left corner to tie the Patriot League match with three seconds remaining for host W-H (0-1-2). The senior forward also scored the first goal in the first half, assisted by Ethan Fostello.

Xaverian 2, Malden Catholic 0 — Senior Finn Mungovan controlled the offense with a goal and an assist for the Hawks (2-2) in the Catholic Conference matchup.

Girls’ volleyball

Braintree 3, Latin Academy 1 — The host Wamps (1-2) were led by Grace McCarthy (11 aces, 12 kills and 6 blocks), MaryKate Higgins (22 assists), and Sophia Colleary (10 kills) in the non-league win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Nantucket 0 — Lucy Swanson posted 12 kills, 3 aces, and 4 digs in the Cape & Islands road victory for the No. 1 Dolphins (3-0). Grace Presswood also contributed 9 kills, 2 aces, and 8 digs, and Vivian Castano added 25 assists and three aces.

Newburyport 3, Georgetown 1 — Ava Hartley served 10 aces, and Sophia Messina and Lily LeDuc each had 10 kills to lead the Clippers (2-2) to the Cape Ann League win.

Norwell 3, Middleborough 0 — Carly Ryan served up four aces in the first 7 points and finished with 5 kills, 7 aces, and 4 digs to pace the Clippers (3-0) in their South Shore League opener.

Ursuline 3, Fontbonne 0 — Senior Madison Keka had 12 kills, and junior Faith Rhodes had 40 assists for the Bears (1-2) on their way to a Catholic Conference victory.

