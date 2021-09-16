Sore arm might be the end of Shohei Ohtani pitching in 2021

Ohtani (9-2, 3.36 ERA) felt soreness while playing catch Wednesday. Maddon said he raised the possibility of the likely American League MVP being shut down on the mound for the rest of the season during a meeting.

“If there’s any kind of lingering soreness, you may not see him pitch,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said prior to his team coasting past the White Sox, 9-3, in Chicago.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch Friday for the Los Angeles Angels because of a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season.

Maddon said there are currently no plans for Ohtani to be examined by a doctor, nor has it been determined when he would try to resume playing catch. Ohtani, 27, hasn’t pitched since Sept. 10, when he was tagged for six runs on nine hits in 3⅓ innings in a loss at Houston.

He went 2-for-4 as the No. 3 hitter and designated hitter on Thursday, as Alex Cobb pitched five scoreless innings, and Luis Rengifo and Jose Rojas hit home runs. Cobb was activated from the 10-day injured list after suffering right wrist inflammation and allowed two hits in his first start since July 23.

Chicago reliever Mike Wright was ejected for hitting Ohtani in the calf with a pitch with two out and nobody on in the ninth. Chicago manager Tony La Russa also was ejected by crew chief Bill Welke for arguing after three White Sox were hit in Tuesday’s game.

The AL Central leaders committed three errors and lost for the fifth time in eight games.

Salvador Perez slugs No. 45, but Oakland capitalizes in Kansas City

Salvador Perez tied Johnny Bench’s record for homers in a season by a catcher with his 45th, but Chad Pinder’s two-run single spurred a third-inning rally and Oakland held off the Royals, 7-2, in Kansas City, Mo.

Perez hit a two-run homer in the first inning, matching Bench’s total from 1970 for the most by a player who played at least 75 percent of his team’s games at catcher. Perez’s 45 homers and 112 RBIs both lead the majors this season.

“We’re witnessing a special season,” manager Mike Matheny said. “We’re witnessing a special player. To be able to be put in the conversation with one most would say is the best ever is pretty rare.”

Pinder delivered a two-out hit during a four-run third inning in which Oakland had seven runners reach base — with just two hits. The A’s also scored three runs in the ninth on just one hit.

Paul Blackburn (1-2) battled through five-plus innings for Oakland, yielding two runs on six hits. The Royals had the tying runs on base with less than two outs in the sixth and eighth innings, but couldn’t score.

Oakland started the day 3½ games behind Toronto, New York, and the Red Sox for the two AL wild cards.

Seattle officially unveiled as 2023 All-Star host

Seattle was formally unveiled as the host of the 2023 All-Star Game in an announcement inside the Space Needle, with Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez looking on. Martinez was the starting AL designated hitter when Safeco Field (now T-Mobile Park) last hosted the game in 2001. The Mariners had targeted 2024 or later to host the game for a third time, but MLB asked earlier this year asking if 2023 was a possibility because of “some of the shuffling that went on,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. The 2022 game will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It was originally scheduled to be there in 2020 before being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 game was moved from Atlanta to Denver in protest of Georgia’s new restrictive voting law . . . Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his NL-leading 39th home run and San Diego beat San Francisco, 7-4, to earn a series split and move within half a game of idle St. Louis for the second NL wild card at 76-70. The Padres (76-70) starts a three-game series at the Cardinals on Friday. Tatis also singled and walked twice a day after matching a career best with four hits. Evan Longoria homered for the NL West-leading Giants, whose lead over the idle Dodgers dropped to a game . . . Less than 24 hours after a stunning ninth-inning loss in which Cincinnati’s Mychal Givens surrendered the winning run when Wilmer Difo scored from second on a fielder’s choice, Givens struck out Pittsburgh’s Hoy Park with a 98 m.p.h. heater to seal a 1-0 win over the Pirates and send the Reds home for a pivotal series against the Dodgers with something akin to momentum. The Pirates had the tying run on third and the winning run on second with two outs, and Givens fell behind Park 3-0 before four straight fastballs — all 95 mph or better — ended the threat. The Reds (76-71) went 3-6 on a three-city road trip . . . Atlanta’s home game against the Rockies was postponed due to a soggy field caused by rain. A makeup date was not immediately announced, but it’s possible the game could be played on Oct. 4, the day after the final scheduled game of the regular season. Atlanta entered Thursday 3½ games ahead of second-place Philadelphia in the NL East, and the game likely would not be necessary if the Braves were already locked into a playoff spot . . . Houston left-hander Framber Valdez was scratched from his start against Texas, a day after cutting the index finger on his pitching hand on the outfield wall during batting practice at the year-old home of the Rangers.