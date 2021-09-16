Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick avoids surgery, for now

On Monday, coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Fitzpatrick was expected to get a second doctor’s opinion and then decide his next steps. For such injuries, recovery is typically dependent on whether there is any damage to surrounding bone or soft tissue.

The 16-year veteran subluxed, or partially dislocated, his right hip in last Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Chargers and was later placed on injured reserve.

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to miss 6-8 weeks and for now, avoid surgery, people familiar with the situation told the Washington Post.

“The hip is a very stable joint, so for a hip to get [fully] dislocated, usually that would create an injury to the bone or an injury to the labrum or both. A subluxation is not quite as severe,” said Brian Schulz, a sports medicine specialist and orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

“If there’s no soft-tissue injury, then it would just be rest, rehab, and he wouldn’t have to do much else.”

Washington has a bye in eight weeks, but returns to host the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers at FedEx Field Nov. 14.

In Fitzpatrick’s absence, Washington has turned to Taylor Heinicke, a seventh-year quarterback who started the team’s wild-card playoff loss against the Buccaneers in January and closed out its loss to the Chargers last Sunday.

Heinicke started Thursday night against the Giants, with Kyle Allen as his backup.

COVID aftereffects

Panthers offensive lineman John Miller spent last Sunday watching his team’s opener against the Jets from his bed, still recovering from COVID-19 symptoms.

He’s hoping to get back on the field for Sunday’s game against the Saints, although he’s not sure how much he’ll be able to play because of lingering fatigue. He said if the game were today, he could probably play about two quarters at a high level.

The 6-foot-inch, 315-pound Miller said he was “pretty bad” with congestion, fatigue, and diarrhea for about four days, but gradually started to feel better. Still, he said it was “pretty tough” returning to practice on Wednesday, his first work in nearly two weeks.

“I did a little conditioning, and I was like, ‘Wow, my lung capacity is not what it used to be,’ ” Miller said. He said he felt a little better on Thursday.

Miller said he contracted the coronavirus around Labor Day weekend. Because he was unvaccinated, he had to spend 10 days on the league’s COVID-19-reserve list, forcing him to miss the Jets game, which the Panthers won, 19-14.

He wouldn’t say if he has been vaccinated since or if he plans to be in the future, calling it a personal decision.

But, he added, “It’s COVID and it’s out there and it’s real. It has been affecting every one of us.”

Miller said the biggest thing the battle with COVID-19 taught him was patience.

“I had a lot of time to just think and reflect about a lot of things,” he said. “Obviously, the most important that came up to me was just how much I love the game of football. That’s a blessing.”

Freeman activated

The Ravens promoted running back Devonta Freeman to the active roster. Freeman was one of three big-name veterans the Ravens brought in after losing J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for the season with injuries. Freeman and Le’Veon Bell were on the practice squad and didn’t play in Baltimore’s season-opening loss to Las Vegas. Latavius Murray ran for 28 yards on 10 carries. Ty’Son Williams rushed for 65 yards on nine carries in his NFL debut, so it’s unclear how much the Ravens will ask Freeman to do … The Giants placed starting left guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve. Lemieux had been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against Washington on Wednesday. He has been bothered by a knee injury since July 29 and did not play in the three preseason games. He was limited to 17 plays in the season-opening loss to the Broncos on Sunday. Lemieux had started the previous 10 games at left guard. Ben Bredeson replaced him early in the opener.