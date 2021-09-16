Fake candidates and jailed opposition: Russia’s parliament elections stack the cards for Putin

The latter two Vishnevskys are fakes. They were created by rivals, at least one associated with President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, to peel off votes from the real Vishnevsky, an opposition candidate from the prodemocracy Yabloko party.

Also on the ballot in Russia's State Duma elections: Another Boris Vishnevsky, same hair, same beard, similar eyes.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia — Boris Vishnevsky is a slight man with thin graying hair, mournful eyes, and a beard. He’s running for parliament against Boris Vishnevsky, a slight man with thin gray hair, mournful eyes, and a beard.

Russia’s Parliament elections — amid Putin’s withering crackdown on opposition — run Friday to Sunday and, to many Putin opponents, serve as another low-watermark for Russian post-Soviet democracy.

Advertisement

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in jail. His electoral network is banned and its leaders have been arrested or fled the country. Dozens of opposition candidates were barred or withdrew from the race.

Support for Putin's United Russia party has been hovering at around 30 percent, according to independent pollster Levada. Yet analysts say there is little doubt that the party will take the lion's share of seats. It is using all its tools to keep its 334-seat supermajority in the 450-seat house, and give the Kremlin another docile State Duma, or lower house.

“The signs are very bad. I think this is the worst year in post Soviet history,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, an analyst with the Carnegie Moscow Center. “It’s the same regime we have had for many years, but it’s much more repressive and much more cruel.”

"This is full scale authoritarianism," he added, "not hybrid as it was several years ago."

The real Boris Vishnevsky believes the shadowy fakes will cost him votes. He got into politics in the late Soviet years under Mikhail Gorbachev, a time of blossoming hope.

Advertisement

"When I hear the words Russian democracy, I smile. It's a sad smile, actually," said Vishnevsky, sitting in his campaign office, with its newly painted white walls and piles of leaflets. "A lot of people are really furious about this story. They realize they are being deceived."

Spoiler candidates who have similar names to a rival are not uncommon in Russia, where names are often similar. But the fake Vishnevskys are unique because they changed their names legally and issued photographs almost identical to the real Vishnevsky.

The aim is to confuse his supporters into voting for the wrong Vishnevsky, making it harder for him to beat a candidate from Putin's United Russia.

In Russia, small decoy parties play a similar role, siphoning off votes to factions that pose no threat to United Russia.

Denis Korotkov, a former policeman and investigative journalist of Novaya Gazeta, identified the fake Vishnevkys using birth dates, addresses, and patronymic names (derived from the father’s name,) information later confirmed on official election posters to be displayed at voting stations.

One is Viktor Bykov, an aide to the pro-Putin candidate running against the real Vishnevky.

When Korotkov called him, he hung up without comment and did not respond to messages. Little is known about the second fake, Alexei Shmelyov, head of sales at a St. Petersburg company and a former security guard.

Korotkov called the fakes "symbols of this election. Now the whole of Russia is mocking the number of Boris Vishnevskys."

Advertisement

The head of the Central Electoral Commission, Ella Pamfilova, said the fake Vishnevskys were “shameful” and “a mockery of voters” but that there were no laws against this.

Even in jail, Navalny has unsettled the Kremlin with his "Smart Voting" website and related app, which directs voters to candidates most likely to beat United Russia.

The app and website are banned and Russian authorities demanded Google and Apple remove the app from their online stores, but they refused. Russia protested to the US ambassador, John Sullivan, that this amounted to “foreign interference” in the election. But Smart Voting endorsements were successfully published Wednesday.

A 25-year-old computer specialist named Andrei, standing in a doorway in a wind-blasted day near the Neva River embankment in St. Petersburg, shrugged about the elections, saying they would bring no reforms.

"I think everyone understands why we need change," he said, declining to give his full name because of fear of retaliation from authorities.

He was "not surprised at all" about the two fake Vishnevskys. "Of course it's not normal. People understand that. It's clear."

Another St. Petersburg resident, student Karina Rikhviashvili, 22, called the fake Vishnevsky scandal "comical and sad."

"They are trying to deceive us," she said. "I think it shows a kind of disrespect for voters. They think we are stupid."

Griogry Melkonyants, co-chairman of Golos, an independent election-monitoring group (labeled a “foreign agent” by Russia’s Justice Ministry last month) noted early reports of election irregularities: People offered money to vote multiple times or election workers taught how to rig votes.

Advertisement

He said millions of state employees were ordered by bosses to vote as they were told.

But Russian authorities bristle at criticisms of the process, especially from outsiders. Putin on Thursday urged Russians to vote, calling it a "patriotic civil stance."

Violetta Grudina, a member of Navalny’s team based in Murmansk, stands as an example of what happens to opposition figures who do not give up.

She has five criminal cases pending against her and has been arrested "dozens of times. I can't even count." In August, she was barred from running in municipal elections, also being held this week, and was forcibly locked up in a coronavirus hospital for three weeks, even though she tested negative for the virus.

She protested with an eight-day hunger strike.

"It is obvious that this time Putin has destroyed all his political opponents and there will be no honest and independent politicians in this election," said Grudina in an interview.

A key feature of Russia's system is tame "opposition parties" such as the Communist Party and nationalist Liberal Democratic Party used by authorities, analysts say, to create the impression of democratic choice without ever threatening the Kremlin.

But some younger Communist Party candidates have started to actually behave like real opposition candidates.

In southwest Moscow, a university lecturer in mathematics, Mikhail Lobanov, 38, an urban activist (not actually a communist) is running for the Communist Party against a high-profile state TV host, Yevgeny Popov for United Russia.

Advertisement

Popov attracted ridicule from Navalny’s YouTube channel for spending 40 million rubles ($548,000) on his campaign, stocking a local pond with silver carp, planting trees, and handing flowers to women. Lobanov crowdfunded 5.2 million rubles ($71,200) for leaflets.

Lobanov — endorsed by Navalny’s Smart Voting app — turned up on a wet evening last week to campaign for votes by the carp-stocked pond, where fishermen dangled their rods. He exhorted voters to try grass-roots action, even if elections failed them.

"There's no democracy in Russia because the majority of people do not have any influence on anything in Russia," he lamented, saying he was in the race to "show people it is very important to act together."

A retired teacher, who gave her name only as Valentina, 65, complained to him about her dilapidated building. On a pension of $315 a month, she said she could only afford "coffin slippers," cheap shoes people buy when burying loved ones. She shuddered visibly at Popov's name.

"When I watch his program, he is so evil. I just can't watch TV any more," she said.

The silver carp do not impress her.

“So we have fishermen now. That’s fine. But there are things you cannot compare: The conditions in our building — or fish,” she said.