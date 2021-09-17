Thanks to ‘Career Opportunities,’ Mandy Patinkin returns to TV

Mandy Patinkin is coming back to TV, after his long run on Showtime’s “Homeland” and a stint on “The Good Fight.” He’s going to star in a new Hulu drama series called “Career Opportunities in Murder & Mayhem,” a cumbersome title that may mean it is destined to be best known as “The Mandy Patinkin Show.”

The mystery is set on an ocean liner on the Mediterranean containing a bunch of people with big secrets. Is one of the passengers also a murderer? Patinkin will play Detective Rufus Cotesworth, who is on board trying to find the truth. He’s accompanied by his protégé, played by Violett Beane from “God Friended Me” and “The Flash.” Also series regulars: Lauren Patten, Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou, and Rahul Kohli.