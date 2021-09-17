New report on unemployment in Massachusetts

The state’s unemployment rate in August was 5 percent, compared to 7.8 percent in January, according to the latest figures released by the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

Still, it was the eighth straight month of job gains in Massachusetts, following massive job losses during most of 2020.

Massachusetts employers added 2,600 jobs last month, state labor officials said Friday, the smallest gain since December, one of the deadliest months since the pandemic began 18 months ago.

The unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of one percent in August, from 4.9 percent in July, the first monthly increase since last year.

The state unemployment rate in August was slightly below the national rate of 5.2 percent. The state unemployment rate has remained slightly below the national rate for several months.

The gain of 2,600 jobs in Massachusetts represented a tiny fraction of the more than 40,000 jobs added in July, a reflection of the damage done by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

So far this year, employers have added 147,200 jobs in Massachusetts. From the beginning of the pandemic to the end of 2021, Massachusetts lost 334,200 jobs, according to state data.

But the number of jobs added in Massachusetts has this year has been uneven, with more than half of the job gains coming in just two months, January and July. During the six other months, the state added an average 11,280 jobs per month.

The largest gain in jobs in August compared to the previous month was in construction, government, and other services, with each up about 1 percent, while leisure and hospitality was up one-tenth of one percent.

The number of jobs was flat or slightly down for education and health services; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services. The number of jobs in the financial services sector was down half a percentage point, and the jobs count in the information sector was off by 1.3 percent.

The jobs report for August comes one day after state labor officials released the latest weekly data on initial claims for unemployment benefits, showing an increase of about 1,580 claims, compared to the previous week.

For most of August, the trend in new unemployment claims was downward.

In August, 3.5 million state residents were employed, with 185,000 out of work, according to the state labor department.

The national jobs figures for August, released earlier this month, was a disappointment. The economy added 235,000 positions, far fewer than the 720,000 new hires many economists had anticipated, fueling fears that rising COVID cases could significantly slow what has been a mostly robust recovery.













