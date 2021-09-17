Middle Kids frontwoman Hannah Joy talks about bringing the band’s ethereal alt rock to the live stage

The Aussie trio — made up of vocalist Hannah Joy, bassist Tim Fitz, and drummer Harry Day — released their sophomore studio album, “Today We’re the Greatest” earlier this year. For their first album (2018′s ”Lost Friends”), Joy explained the band was constantly on the road, writing whenever they could. Since they were always on the go, this contributed to the album’s energetic, upbeat sound. For the dreamy and eclectic “Today We’re the Greatest,” Joy wanted to slow things down.

“So much music that is meaningful for me is quite expansive, reflective music that has more space and beauty in it. I wanted to bring that into this record more, but it meant I needed to have space to find that,” Joy said in a video interview.

Advertisement

The Globe recently sat down (virtually) with Joy ahead of the band’s show at The Sinclair in Cambridge on Sept. 19 to discuss the album, inspiration behind their music videos, and their return to touring.

Q. How does your most recent album differ from the “Lost Friends” album, either lyrically or sonically?

A. There are moments on “Today We’re the Greatest,” which feel a bit more delicate and vulnerable. It felt more vulnerable for me because as much as I love the energy, you can almost get comfortable hiding behind the noise. Like, “Don’t look at me!” There was a next level to express myself through these songs.

Q. I read you were pregnant while recording this album — did that influence the process?

A. I felt more empowered to explore and dig deeper. Going from some stupid, dumb person just trying to look after yourself and then looking after somebody else is so hard. How do you prepare for that? You can’t really. You end up being a lot more reflective in your own life. If I am going to look after someone, what’s important to me? And there was also an urgency to get it finished, because I was like, this baby is coming.

Advertisement

Q. How are you feeling about touring and what’s something you’ve missed about it?

A. We definitely miss American touring because it’s been almost two years since we’ve been there. There’s something about being in America, feeling like you’re part of that history of rock and American music, which is what we all grew up on and that’s why we do this. We have so much pent-up energy — it’s time to rock. Who knows what’s gonna happen in the shows? I’m probably going to be doing the splits when my body can’t do the splits just because I’m like, “Yes!”

Q. You included your son’s heartbeat in one of your songs. How did that decision come about?

A. It was funny because we were at the hospital just doing a doctor’s appointment, and [Fitz] is always recording things. It just felt right for that song, “Run With You,” because that’s what it’s really about, sticking by someone, no matter what. When I thought about being a parent, one of those really important things is to stick by my son, regardless of where he goes, or when he chooses what he does. That’s such a profound love we can give to each other, and so to have his existence in 20 weeks, feels cool.

Advertisement

MIDDLE KIDS

The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. $17-$20. www.sinclaircambridge.com

Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.