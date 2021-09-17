Blind date: ‘We met the (restaurant) owners — I felt like a celebrity’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s loyal and passionate with a great, sarcastic sense of humor

HIS IDEAL MATE: Looks like Chris Evans and works in something mission-driven that helps people

JAMES M.: 33 / financial aid officer

HIS HOBBIES: Long walks with no destination in mind

HIS IDEAL MATE: Timothée Chalamet, working in a field where he would help people

7 P.M. MYERS + CHANG, SOUTH END

TASTING MENU

Bobby As the date approached, I got nervous. I killed time and calmed my nerves by taking a walk and watching some Grey’s Anatomy.

James I was really nervous. The train ride helped calm my nerves, plus I got on one of the new Green Line trolleys, which I took as a good sign.

Bobby The hostess pointed me to James who was waiting in the hallway. He was wearing a mask but I noticed he had really kind eyes.

James Once we sat down, we took off our masks and got a full look at each other for the first time.

SURPRISE VISIT

Bobby We covered quite a bit, learning about each other’s stories. In particular, I learned about his job and how he made his way to Boston.

James We had a fair bit in common: We enjoy long walks, went to small colleges, and we’re both left-handed. We chatted about dating during the pandemic and how we were both worried that we would be paired with someone we already knew.

Bobby We talked quite a bit about TV, including discussing the current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and who we wanted to win. We had binge-watched a lot of the same shows during quarantine.

James I discovered that he’s a big fan of reality TV competition shows like Survivor (a show I have never seen a single episode of).

Bobby We realized that we both liked going for long walks around the city even though some people think walking is a weird hobby.

James I felt completely comfortable. He was kind and very polite to the waitstaff, which is a must.

Bobby We ordered the pork belly buns, spring rolls, chicken udon, and the Brussels sprouts. The food was absolutely amazing and the service was great.

James I think I picked most of the dishes, but he seemed to enjoy them, though they may have been spicier than he was expecting.

Bobby We were able to meet Joanne Chang and Christopher Myers, which was such a pleasant surprise!

James We met the owners — I felt like a celebrity.

CHECKING IN

Bobby I felt like we had a decent bit in common, but never quite had that spark.

James There wasn’t any chemistry. We were a better match on paper than in real life. We had a quick chat outside the restaurant where we basically just confirmed that we could see each other as friends. I think he was nervous I was trying to ask for a second date, but that wasn’t my intent at all.

Bobby Maybe a friend date but not like another date.

James No, we won’t be going out again. Even though it was not a love connection I had a nice time. There are worse ways to spend an evening.

POST-MORTEM

Bobby / B

James / A-



