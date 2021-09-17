Five things to do around Boston, Sept. 20-26

Join Robin Young from NPR’s Here & Now for Trailblazers: Women News Leaders From Katharine Graham To Today at WBUR CitySpace. The panel discussion will feature a historian and several women leaders and innovators in journalism, with opening remarks from writer and activist Gloria Steinem. 6:30 p.m. In-person tickets are $15, virtual tickets are $5. wbur.com/events

Friday

Spotlight Turns 50

Join Spotlight editor Patricia Wen of the Globe’s renowned investigative team and Spotlight alumni Stephen A. Kurkjian, Dick Lehr, and Michael Rezendes as they discuss why investigative journalism matters more than ever. “From Watergate to Spotlight” with moderator Jim Braude, host of GBH’s Greater Boston, is part of the virtual Boston Globe 2021 Summit series. 4 p.m. Free.globesummit2021.splashthat.com

Starting Friday

Cine en Casa (Movies at Home)

Premiering this week, the Boston Latino International Film Festival explores societal issues across the United States, Latin America, and Spain. Watch the Q&A with the producer of Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It and the director of Los Hermanos/The Brothers after the films. Find tickets, $10 per film, and a schedule for the 10-day virtual event at bliff.org.

Starting Friday

Return to the Stage

Bryn Boice directs SpeakEasy Stage’s grand reopening production of The Sound Inside. The Tony-nominated play, which runs through October 16, follows a solitary novelist and creative writing professor who’s struggling with a recent cancer diagnosis and develops a deep friendship with a student in her class. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 for ages 25 and under; $60 for general admission. bostontheatrescene.com

Saturday

Music for All

Celebrate the Rose Conservatory Grand Opening in Brockton with Brockton-born musician and youth mentor Greg Fernandes. The nonprofit music education center offers lessons in everything from violin to West African drumming. Listen to live music and explore vendors offering balloon animals and face painting, plus food by Southern Comfort Bar & Grill and Kwench Juice Cafe available for purchase. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. eventbrite.com

