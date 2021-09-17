Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I remember first seeing [Julianne Nicholson] in Stephen King’s Storm of the Century ; since then always a pleasant surprise to see her (“The Chameleon,” August 15). It’s kind of funny — good and great actors make it so easy to forget they are acting, and she definitely does that in everything I’ve seen her in.

posted on bostonglobe.com

That Nicholson appeared to hesitate at Kate Winslet’s entreaties to take the role of Lori Ross until she [read] the final episodes [of Mare of Easttown] is understandable, but, even in the earlier segments of that series, Nicholson made her presence known. It seems that in the aftermath of the deserved success of Mare of Easttown, we will be seeing more of her in a number of films up ahead. Pop some popcorn and watch this series if you haven’t, because it is a really good one!

Advertisement

fmrbostonguy

posted on bostonglobe.com

You’ve got to be a great actor if you’re from Medford and willing to play Cranny McKinney, the wife of Lakers coach Jack McKinney, in a movie about the Lakers dynasty. But I’m here to celebrate Nicholson for having the good sense to acquiesce to Winslet and add real and wonderful character acting to elevate the product. Prior works are familiar and I recognized her face, but I couldn’t quite pinpoint why or from where. No longer. This less than chunky [role] was anything but that.

daisy

posted on bostonglobe.com

Proud Parents

I loved Kurt G. Schmidt’s Connections essay (“Do Your Eyes Light Up?” August 15). I felt the same with my three kids — and now when my five grandchildren walk through the door!

Adrienne Grossman

Hull

Status Check

Assuming close friends and family are invited to the celebration of life [that the letter writer is hosting], how insulting it is to ask for vaccination cards (Miss Conduct, August 22). A simple, “We do not want anyone to attend that hasn’t been vaccinated” should be enough. I have been vaccinated and intend on getting my booster when available. When and if I am asked for a vaccination card, I will walk away.

Advertisement

Marilyn Vecchio

Falmouth

What’s the [letter writer’s] hesitation? I get the sense that they want to be as passive as possible, to shed some guilt for barring loved ones from saying final goodbyes and for discriminating based on vaccination status. They will most likely get some backlash for this — and I get the sense that they’re trying to avoid this — but there is really no way around it.

Hattie McBaggen

posted on bostonglobe.com

College Prep

Wow! Maggie Galehouse absolutely nailed it in “An Honest Letter to My Son as He Leaves for College” (Connections, August 29). My husband and I just spent five hours driving our firstborn son to the University of Maine in Orono. I made up his dorm room bed, unpacked his clothes, then we took him for dinner and a stiff drink (for us). I shared this column with family and friends, one of whom swore I wrote it, that Maggie G. was a pseudonym, that only I would admit, publicly, to a free-range approach to motherhood in these competitive-parenting times … and to a Marlboro Lights diet. Thanks for the honesty: for sharing this tug-of-war relationship with a stubborn son — who, like mine, stashed alcohol in his bedroom and punched a hole in his wall — and for making it (and us) all seem normal.

Advertisement

Heather Anderson

Lincoln

I just sent my first child, Benjamin, off to college in Nashville. Galehouse chose to parent from a distance, while I too put myself in a spot that I had chosen: front and center in his life. Maybe it is the Italian in me, or because I didn’t have him until I was 40, but I wanted to be at those pizza lunches in elementary school, serve as room parent, attend every one of his open mics and rock concerts, and drive my entrepreneurial 12-year-old from house to house to mow lawns. We include him and his sister in our lives and in turn expect to be included in theirs. I’ll lay awake at night worrying where he is because that is all part of the job description.

Pamela Chase

West Roxbury

My youngest child graduated in May and moved back home. I welcomed her with open arms. Old habits die hard: Do I need to make dinner every night? Wash her laundry? Cancel my plans if her friends flake? Feed her pet rats that she brought home and that resided in my dining room? Yes, of course. Once a mother, always a mother. She moved out a week ago. I felt a bit sad — for about two days. I love being a mother but it’s my time and I looking forward to spending it selfishly in pursuit of my interests. Including packing up the “girls” and taking them to my daughter’s apartment. No home is complete without two rats in the dining room.

Advertisement

Amy Jones

Watertown

I expected flowery words of sadness and farewells to childhood memories. Wow! How refreshing to read “alcohol stashed flat in the well beneath your bottom dresser drawer,” and “No, you didn’t want us to tour colleges with you.” And this wonderful statement: “I can’t wait for you to leave and I miss you already.” Kudos to this mom for doing what moms should: raising independent-minded, thoughtful, caring men. Believe me, your son is full of love for you.

Michael Rogovsky

New Bedford

Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.