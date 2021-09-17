My elderly neighbor’s garden was an Eden, but she could not abide roses or the dog next door

I’d been gardening for Mrs. Schumann for a few years, and her instructions were usually this strict. She hated roses and the neighbor’s dog, and took immediate action against those unwanted intruders onto her property.

I stood in front of a flourishing rose bush, pruning shears angled reluctantly at the thickest part of the trunk. My instigator stood glaring down at me from the balcony of her house. “Chop it!” she ordered, waving her wrinkled hand in a slicing motion for emphasis. I gulped. I chopped. A huge mound of fragrant flowers crashed softly to the ground.

And yet, her garden was a beautiful, peaceful place. Irises, crocuses, and aster bloomed in thickets; spring onions shot up in slender bunches next to potato blossoms. A vast magnolia tree with heavy, fragrant flowers stood in the center of the yard. The scent of loam and sweet decay rose from the ground after rain.

Mrs. Schumann was too old to tend to the garden alone, so she enlisted my help, or at least as much as I, the gangly teen from the house at the end of the road, could offer. I knew enough to rake leaves and spread mulch around, so Mrs. Schumann reasonably valued my expertise at $10 an hour. I did the jobs that she could no longer physically handle.

Advertisement

When I met her, Mrs. Schumann was rounding 90 years, and she wasn’t too pleased about it. She had trouble taking care of herself, but hated accepting help for her health. The nurses who came to the house were an annoyance to her, and she ignored them assiduously. But I never had the nerve to suggest that she needed help, and so, counterintuitively, she would let me fetch her things. This I did without comment, for fear of spooking her show of vulnerability.

Advertisement

Once, she called me to her house on the pretense of delivering me payment for gardening. I let myself in and found her in bed, in too much pain to greet me at the door. With difficulty she sat up, then asked me softly if I would change her socks for her.

When I left, she handed me a miniature Kit Kat with my check.

Mrs. Schumann’s mulishness was hard on her family, and they worried about her. They told her to move to a nursing home, to cooperate with the in-home nurses, to give up her car keys. And they weren’t wrong — she needed help. But her brain was so alive, and her clever eyes still flashed when she made a joke, or told stories about emigrating from Czechoslovakia during World War II. She knew several languages. She understood the earth and what grew from it intuitively. She wasn’t going to leave her house and her garden, and that was that.

Dylan Thomas wrote that “old age should burn and rave at close of day.” Mrs. Schumann did not accept age as a gift, but an acute aggravation. She raged against the feeble constraints of her body. She died a few years ago, but in my mind, she is surrounded by life, and full of it.

In the garden, I followed her instructions carefully. But there was one job that I would not do. Mrs. Schumann kept a gallon milk jug full of gasoline in the garage, which she would occasionally lug out to the garden for the “miserable moles” that burrowed around her plants.

Advertisement

With a hurricane brewing behind her eyes, she would hobble around the garden, sloshing gasoline into any mole holes she could find, muttering venomously. I watched from the sidelines, astonished by the small, hunched woman slowly rampaging through the beautiful Eden she tended to so carefully.

I saw her stooped by old joints and weak bones, but could not feel pity. She was old, yes, but fierce.

Jules Struck is a journalist in Revere. Send comments to magazine@globe.com. Tell your story. Email your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. Please note: We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.