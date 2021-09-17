For sale: A condo and a Colonial in Malden

CONDO FEE $536 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR $182,175 in 2016

PROS This corner unit is in the former Charles Daniels School, two blocks from the Northern Strand bike trail. Left of the entry is a dining and living area, where oversized windows with wide wood sills let in lots of light. A galley kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and glass tile backsplash connects the living room with the main hall. There’s a bedroom past the updated bath, while the corner bedroom in back is larger, with a half bath. The unit comes with one parking spot, and the condo fee includes heat and hot water, gym, and outdoor pool. Pay-per-wash laundry is in the basement. CONS The floor plan is a little choppy.

The main living area of 20-30 Daniels Street #215, Malden.

James Gattuso, Mayflower Realty, 978-604-2491, james@mayflowerrealtygroup.com

$599,000

52 GRANVILLE AVENUE / MALDEN

The kitchen of 52 Granville Avenue, Malden.

SQUARE FEET 1,478

LOT SIZE 0.11 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $269,800 in 2013

PROS Located in the Maplewood neighborhood, this mansard-roofed 1910 brick Colonial has been deleaded and updated. The entry hall opens into a dining room with wood stove. At left, the living room has bay windows and hardwood floors, while the nearby office is carpeted. The remodeled kitchen features exposed beams, five-burner stove with vented hood, double farmhouse sink, butcher block counters, and dramatic tile backsplash. A barn door reveals a new bath with shiplap walls and rainfall shower, while glass doors open to a secluded stone patio and sloped backyard. Upstairs, three bedrooms with wide pine floors share a renovated bath with marble floors and sinks, skylight, and claw-foot tub. CONS No driveway for off-street parking.

The exterior of 52 Granville Avenue, Malden.

Laura Baliestiero, Coldwell Banker, 508-864-6011, realestatebylaurab.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.