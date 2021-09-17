Seven furniture pieces that can serve double duty in your home

1. Delaney floor lamp with side table, $349 at Pottery Barn, The Street Chestnut Hill, 617-713-2620, and other locations; potterybarn.com
2. Dune desk/console by Rowe Fine Furniture, $1,295 at Deirfiúr Home, 735-737 East Broadway, South Boston, 617-752-4182, deirfiurhome.com
3. Toof table/pouf by Marrimor Objects, $3,080 at M2L, 543 Albany Street, Boston, 617-338-0002, m2l.com
4. Macaron lounge chair, $5,050 at Roche Bobois, 2 Avery Street, Boston, 617-742-9611, and 395 Worcester Street, Natick, 508-650-5844; roche-bobois.com
5. Coffee table with lift by Safavieh, $267.90 order online to pick up at local store or for delivery from homedepot.com
6. Deco convertible sleeper sofa, from $1,299 at Room & Board, 375 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-351-0020, roomandboard.com
7. Rubi adjustable height coffee/dining table, $1,789 at BoConcept, 238 Legacy Place, Dedham, 617-588-7777, and other locations; boconcept.com
Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine.