Seven furniture pieces that can serve double duty in your home

3. Toof table/pouf by Marrimor Objects, $3,080 at M2L, 543 Albany Street, Boston, 617-338-0002, m2l.com

2. Dune desk/console by Rowe Fine Furniture, $1,295 at Deirfiúr Home, 735-737 East Broadway, South Boston, 617-752-4182, deirfiurhome.com

1. Delaney floor lamp with side table, $349 at Pottery Barn, The Street Chestnut Hill, 617-713-2620, and other locations; potterybarn.com

4. Macaron lounge chair, $5,050 at Roche Bobois, 2 Avery Street, Boston, 617-742-9611, and 395 Worcester Street, Natick, 508-650-5844; roche-bobois.com

Clockwise from left: Coffee table with lift by Safavieh, Deco convertible sleeper sofa, and Rubi adjustable height coffee/dining table.

5. Coffee table with lift by Safavieh, $267.90 order online to pick up at local store or for delivery from homedepot.com

Advertisement

6. Deco convertible sleeper sofa, from $1,299 at Room & Board, 375 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-351-0020, roomandboard.com

7. Rubi adjustable height coffee/dining table, $1,789 at BoConcept, 238 Legacy Place, Dedham, 617-588-7777, and other locations; boconcept.com





Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.