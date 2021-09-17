fb-pixel Skip to main content
Seven furniture pieces that can serve double duty in your home

These multifunctional designs will also look cool.

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,Updated September 17, 2021, 24 minutes ago
Clockwise from left: Delaney floor lamp with side table, Dune desk/console, Toof table/pouf, and the Macaron lounge chair.
1. Delaney floor lamp with side table, $349 at Pottery Barn, The Street Chestnut Hill, 617-713-2620, and other locations; potterybarn.com

2. Dune desk/console by Rowe Fine Furniture, $1,295 at Deirfiúr Home, 735-737 East Broadway, South Boston, 617-752-4182, deirfiurhome.com

3. Toof table/pouf by Marrimor Objects, $3,080 at M2L, 543 Albany Street, Boston, 617-338-0002, m2l.com

4. Macaron lounge chair, $5,050 at Roche Bobois, 2 Avery Street, Boston, 617-742-9611, and 395 Worcester Street, Natick, 508-650-5844; roche-bobois.com

Clockwise from left: Coffee table with lift by Safavieh, Deco convertible sleeper sofa, and Rubi adjustable height coffee/dining table.
5. Coffee table with lift by Safavieh, $267.90 order online to pick up at local store or for delivery from homedepot.com

6. Deco convertible sleeper sofa, from $1,299 at Room & Board, 375 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-351-0020, roomandboard.com

7. Rubi adjustable height coffee/dining table, $1,789 at BoConcept, 238 Legacy Place, Dedham, 617-588-7777, and other locations; boconcept.com


Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

