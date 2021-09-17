Father charged with wounding 7-year-old daughter in Dorchester

Fuller was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court Friday where not guilty pleas were entered to eight charges, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm for someone with two prior convictions for drug or violent crimes, and five other firearms related charges.

The child sustained a minor injury and Boston police later arrested Jesse T. Fuller for allegedly firing the weapon while his wife and the couple’s daughter were walking on Talbot Avenue around 4 p.m. as school children streamed through the Dorchester neighborhood, officials said.

The mother of a 7-year-old girl picked a chunk of metal out of her daughter’s face after a bullet fragment ricocheted into the child while both walking together near busy Codman Square Thursday, a prosecutor alleged Friday.

Advertisement

Fuller, 31, was ordered held without bail under the state’s dangerousness law.

During Fuller’s arraignment Friday, prosecutors alleged he could be seen on surveillance footage holding a weapon “in the front area of a red sweatshirt” while walking on Talbot Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Fuller allegedly later told investigators it was his gun that discharged.

“I do not believe, based on my understanding, that the weapon was pointed at the child by any means,” said Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Amanda Cascione. “Very sadly, I believe the child was unfortunately incidentally hit due to the discharge of the weapon.”

“The belief is that either some sort of shell casing or bullet particle ricocheted and hit the child in the head,” she said.

Prosecutors say the girl’s mother, Brittany Fuller, pulled a piece of metal out of the girl’s head after the incident.

But speaking to reporters outside of Dorchester Municipal Court Friday, Fuller’s defense attorney, Jessica Edwards, contested prosecutor’s charge that Fuller fired the gun purposefully.

“There is a very different story that the defendant wants to tell,” she said. “This is a very unfortunate situation but it was an accidental discharge.”

Advertisement

She said his daughter was not injured by the gunshot, calling her injury “a scratch” on the side of her head.

“Any child could have that from playing,” she said.

The girl had been walking with Fuller and her mother Thursday when the weapon was fired, according to Edwards.

According to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office and court records, Fuller was arrested by Boston police May 7 for attacking his wife in their Dorchester apartment. Those charges were ultimately dismissed July 23, although court records did not specify why the case came to an end.

Fuller and his wife were married in Quincy on April 5 and the couple separated May 1. The woman filed for divorce in Suffolk Probate and Family Court June 22, records show. The woman cited “irretrievable breakdown” of their relationship.

The divorce is pending and it’s not clear form court records whether the wife plans to proceed, records show.

The child is not a Boston Public Schools student and did not get off a city school bus around the time of the shooting, the department said. Instead, the department said, the child had earlier been dropped off at bus stop a mile away.

“BPS offers its well wishes to the young woman, and will reach out to the school district where the student is currently enrolled to offer support to their community,” a BPS spokeswoman wrote in an e-mail.

Advertisement

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.