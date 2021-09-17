How should schools keep students safe this year? Here’s what the experts recommend

“We will never prevent COVID from coming into the school doors when COVID is present in the community. That is not the goal. The goal is not to prevent COVID from coming in. The goal is to prevent COVID from transmitting,” said Daniele Lantagne, a Tufts University professor who helped craft the child mask-wearing guidance for the World Health Organization. “If you can do targeted interventions in specific areas to stop transmission, there’s no need to take a whole district to remote [learning].”

Nationwide, both health and school experts have emphasized in-person learning should be a top priority this year. And many agree that with very little documented evidence of in-school transmission, families and district leaders should not be concerned about the safety of students in classrooms.

As millions of students returned this fall to classrooms nationwide — many vaccinated and many more not — public health and education leaders are using layered mitigation strategies in an effort to keep coronavirus cases low and in-person learning safe.

Here is what Massachusetts schools are doing to keep students safe — and what experts recommend:

Advertisement

Vaccinations

Vaccinations have been touted by local and federal leaders alike as a leading strategy to prevent and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is urging all schools to host on-site vaccination clinics to make vaccinations more accessible to students, families, and staff members. Mobile vaccine providers are sent by the state to interested schools for free.

In addition to getting students vaccinated, schools are made safer when more adults get vaccinated too, said Lloyd Fisher, president of the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“We keep our children safe by vaccinating every single adult around them, both at home and at school,” he said.

Dr. Phillip Landrigan, director of Boston College’s global public health program, said schools should even be mandating vaccines for those who are eligible — and only accepting medical exemptions.

Advertisement

“If the schools want to stay open for the 90 percent of kids that get vaccinated, I think they have no choice but to impose a mandate,” he said. “It’s past time to continue to play ideological games with this. This is life and death we’re talking about.”

Local school leaders and school committees do not have the authority to mandate vaccines, according to state education officials.

Masking

After recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, Massachusetts adopted a universal mask mandate for all students and staff members, regardless of vaccination status, through at least Oct. 1.

As of now, schools with 80 percent or more of their students and staff vaccinated will be allowed to drop the mandate for vaccinated people starting in October. Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley told the state education board last month, however, that he has not ruled out the possibility of masks being required intermittently throughout the academic year.

In deciding to wind down the mask mandate, Fisher said that leaders should consider both the vaccination rate of a school and disease prevalence in the community. He could even see being comfortable with an elementary school — where no students are vaccinated — getting rid of its mask mandate if disease prevalence is low enough, he said.

“At some point, we don’t fear cases,” he said. “We just fear severe disease.”

Advertisement

Testing

COVID-19 testing is a powerful way for schools to identify and isolate people who test positive for the virus, limit transmission inside schools, and keep children learning in person, experts say.

Both public and private K-12 schools this year have been offered three types of testing programs at school, all at no cost to the school or district: symptomatic testing for people who feel ill at school, “test and stay” for close contacts, and routine COVID-19 pooled testing for anyone who opts in.

As of this week, more than 2,200 public and private schools are participating in at least one testing program, more than double the number that participated last year.

Ventilation

The CDC recommends that schools open multiple doors and windows, use fans, and update HVAC or air filtration systems to keep classrooms safe.

Ventilation, Lantagne said, is another layer in the metaphoric “Swiss cheese” analogy. If just one piece of Swiss cheese was used — one mitigation strategy — there would be holes. But when multiple pieces are layered on top, the chances of COVID-19 transmission become slimmer.

Physical distancing

The CDC recommends schools continue maintaining at least 3 feet of distance between students in classrooms, unless that distancing would make full-time, in-person learning impossible for the school.

In those cases, the agency recommends layering multiple other prevention strategies. Lantagne said with Massachusetts’ high vaccination rate and other prevention strategies, a classroom without physical distancing can still be safe.

Advertisement

“When you think about how many layers there are, not every layer has to be perfect,” she said. “And so in a state where we have universal masking, high vaccination rates, and asymptomatic pooled testing, that is many layers already, and as such, you can not worry as much about each of the other layers.”

The CDC’s guidance similarly states that schools should work with local public health officials to consider which additional prevention strategies are needed: “For example, with a low teacher, staff, or student vaccination rate, and without a screening testing program, schools might decide that they need to continue to maximize physical distancing or implement screening testing in addition to mask wearing,” the agency writes on its website.

But not everyone agrees. Massachusetts has lifted most health and safety requirements from last year, including those around social distancing.

“I think that’s a mistake,” Landrigan said. “I think basically that DESE is sacrificing children’s health for some kind of political expediency.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.