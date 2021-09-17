Law enforcement seeks public’s help to find missing 38-year-old Wellesley woman

Dolly Thapa was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Dorchester on Sunday, the district attorney’s office and Massachusetts State Police said in separate statements Friday night.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 38-year-old Wellesley woman who was reported missing Monday, law enforcement officials said.

Dolly Thapa, 38, was last seen leaving a friend's home in Dorchester on Sept. 12.

She is believed to be driving a 2002 gray/light green Lexus. The vehicle’s license plate number is MA 198AN3, the statements said.

Thapa is formerly of Rowley, but had been staying in Wellesley.

Family members reported her missing to the Wellesley police on Monday evening, the DA’s office said.

Police in Boston and Rowley are also asking the public to assist with locating Thapa.

Advertisement

Anyone who has seen Thapa since September 12 is should call Essex State Police detective unit at 978-745-8908 ext. 5199.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.