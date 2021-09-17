Mass. National Guard expands school transportation services to 5 more communities

Previously, the state said guard members would help drive kids to school in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn.

The Guard will provide services to schools in Brockton, Framingham, Holyoke, Quincy, and Woburn, according to a statement from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

State officials announced Friday the Massachusetts National Guard will expand its school transportation services to five additional communities amid a critical bus driver shortage.

Gov. Charlie Baker authorized the use of up to 250 National Guard personnel to be made available to provide assistance to Massachusetts school districts unable to hire enough drivers to get kids to school.

This week, more than 190 National Guard members completed the driver’s certification process to permit them to drive 7D vehicles, a kind of van approved for school transportation by MassDOT, state officials said. The certification process includes vehicle training, as well as a background check and a thorough review of health and safety measures, the statement said.

Aside from those who complete driver’s training, approximately 40 members of the National Guard will provide operational support in ensuring safe transportation to-and-from school, officials said.





