New England news in brief

The FBI and police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed two banks on the North End’s busiest street within minutes of each other Friday. No injuries were reported during the incidents that occurred around 9:10 a.m. at the Citizen’s Bank branch or the Santander Bank branch located about 135 feet from each other on the odd-numbered side of Hanover Street, officials said. The man did not display any weapons during the incidents, but did gesture as though he had one in his possession, police said in a statement. A photo of the suspect released by police shows a man with dark hair, dressed in a blue shirt, jeans, and sneakers, stepping onto a sidewalk with a CVS bag in his left hand. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 617-343-4248 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-494-TIPS The incidents remain under investigation by the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force and police.

WORCESTER

City to require masks indoors

The city will require everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces and will also require municipal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. announced Friday. The mask mandate that applies to common areas takes effect Monday, he said. The order applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status, except for those who have a medical exemption. The city worker vaccination requirement takes effect Nov. 1. Unvaccinated workers will be subjected to weekly testing. “Getting vaccinated and wearing masks is our best defense against this enemy,” he said. The city has about 7,300 employees. The state’s other largest cities, Boston and Springfield, also have indoor mask mandates. They have been put in place in response to the continued spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. (AP)

Police shooting justified, DA finds

A Worcester police officer who shot and killed an armed man who claimed to have a bomb “acted reasonably and lawfully” and will not face criminal charges, investigators said Friday. Officer Paul Cyr, a two-decade veteran of the department, shot Phet Gouvonvong, 31, on April 21, according to the report from the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. Gouvonvong was wearing body armor, armed with an AR-15 rifle, and carrying a backpack, authorities said. He had called 911 to say that he was heading to the police station with a bomb and that another bomb was placed in an undisclosed location in the city. He was shot after an 82-minute standoff during which he refused to surrender, disarm, or comply with any police orders and as he walked toward a gas station with live pumps. (AP)

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

Firefighters save man on flight

Seven firefighters and retirees who were flying from Boston to Chicago on their way to visit a national firefighters memorial in Colorado saved a passenger who was suddenly stricken Thursday morning. The Southwest Airlines flight had departed Logan Airport for Midway Airport in Chicago when the medical emergency occurred at about midflight, according to a news release from the fire department. A man seated behind them showed signs of having a seizure and became unresponsive. The group sprang into action, performing CPR and advanced life support measures, until the man’s pulse returned, the release said. The man was stabilized for the remainder of the flight and taken to a local hospital upon landing. Fire Chief Christopher Coleman was onboard, along with captains George McKinnon and Josh Langille, Lieutenant Scott Langille and retired firefighters Jeff Badger and Rich McDonagh. Foxborough firefighter Cory Shepardson was also with the group, according to the release. They were headed to the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs, which honors those lost in the line of duty, including North Attleborough firefighters Chris Cornetta and Jack White.

WINDHAM, Maine

Woman killed chasing money on highway

A woman got out of a vehicle to chase down some money that blew out the window before she was struck and killed, police said. Lisa Reynolds, 47, of Windham, exited the vehicle after the driver stopped alongside the four-lane Route 302 on the evening of Sept. 10 and was fatally struck by a pickup truck, according to the Portland Press Herald, which obtained the crash report. Although the crash is still under investigation, charges are not expected, police said. (AP)



