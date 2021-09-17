New England news in brief

State public health officials on Thursday confirmed the seventh human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts this year. The seventh case was a woman in her 30s who was exposed to the mosquito-borne virus in Bristol County, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement. The state previously had confirmed six human cases and one animal case of the virus this year. “This is our first West Nile virus case this year in someone under the age of 50,” said Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke in the statement. “This is a reminder that although people over the age of 50 are at greater risk from West Nile virus, all ages can be affected. Risk from West Nile virus will continue until the first hard frost and people should remember to take steps to prevent mosquito bites anytime they are outdoors.” According to DPH, 27 communities in Essex, Middlesex, Brookline and Suffolk counties are currently at high risk for the virus, while 49 additional municipalities are at moderate risk.

BOSTON

7-year-old girl struck by bullet

A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet on a busy street in Dorchester Thursday afternoon, and a man was in custody, officials said. The girl had been walking on Talbot Avenue near Codman Square when she was struck in the head, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the area of 320 Talbot Ave. after receiving an alert from ShotSpotter, an electronic activation system. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 320 Talbot Ave. around 4 p.m. and found the girl suffering from minor injuries, Deputy Superintendent James Miller said. Only one shot was fired, Miller said. Paramedics on the scene determined she did not need to go to the hospital. “This is obviously a very tragic incident,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey told reporters on the scene. “Fortunately, the seven-year-old only has a graze.” A man was arrested in connection with the shooting, and faces various weapons charges, Boyle said. He was not immediately identified. A trauma team also responded to the scene to assist residents. “This happened in the middle of the day on a school day and a 7-year-old child is now traumatized and a victim of gun violence,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said at the scene. “Thank god it was a graze, but centimeters from there we would have had a very different crime scene.”

Teen arrested for bringing gun to school

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at a college-prep high school in Dorchester Wednesday after he was found carrying a loaded gun, police said. Officers responded to the the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles St. in Fields Corner at around 10:45 a.m., the department said in a statement. Resource officers searched the boy after he entered school late on Wednesday, according to a spokesman for Boston Public Schools. He was found with a small bag containing a gun and marijuana, the statement said. Police later discovered that the weapon had been reported stolen from Braintree in 2019. The school, which has a curriculum focused on science and health, did not lock down as a result of the incident, the BPS spokesman said. The teen, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was set to be arraigned on charges of being a delinquent in possession of a firearm, ammunition, a loaded firearm, a high-capacity feeding device and marijuana, officials said.

STONINGTON, CONN.

Residents warned to stay away from minks

The town’s police force is warning residents to stay away from aggressive minks. In a recorded message sent to residents, Captain Todd Olson of the Stonington Police Department urged people to stay away from a mink if the see one, The Day of New London reported Thursday. Olson said that even though they resemble a pet ferret, minks are territorial and are not friendly. One of them chased a person Wednesday, he said. Olson said the department’s animal control officer notified the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection about the minks and the agency is looking into the situation. A mink farm once operated in the town. (AP)