Police investigating death of detainee at Nashua Street Jail, the fourth person to die in custody this year

The death of a detainee at the Nashua Street Jail is under investigation by Boston police homicide detectives, a Boston police spokesman said Friday.
The investigation is currently underway and no information about the circumstances of the person’s death are currently available, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.
Nashua Street Jail is operated by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department led by Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins. The Globe contacted the department by email and telephone. However, a response from Tompkins was not immediately available.
Homicide detectives are routinely assigned to investigate the death of a person in custody.
The person is at least the fourth to die while in custody of the sheriff’s department this year, the Globe has reported. Relatives of Ayesha Johnson, Edward Isberg Jr., and Rashonn Wilson told the Globe in August they have received insufficient information about how their loved ones died. Authorities told them there were no signs of trauma, relatives said, and they were waiting for toxicology results.
Advertisement
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.