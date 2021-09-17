Police investigating death of detainee at Nashua Street Jail, the fourth person to die in custody this year

The death of a detainee at the Nashua Street Jail is under investigation by Boston police homicide detectives, a Boston police spokesman said Friday.

The investigation is currently underway and no information about the circumstances of the person’s death are currently available, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

Nashua Street Jail is operated by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department led by Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins. The Globe contacted the department by email and telephone. However, a response from Tompkins was not immediately available.