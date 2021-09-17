Prosecutors drop murder charge against Rhode Island man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Prosecutors have dropped a first-degree murder charge against a Rhode Island man who had been accused of fatally shooting his friend, because surveillance video showed he was not at the scene of the crime.
Kenneth Hernandez, 33, of Cranston, was allowed by a judge to walk out of court and go home on Thursday, The Providence Journal reported.
Hernandez had been charged with killing David Camacho, 32, in March.
Outside the courthouse, standing with his public defender, he said he felt “relieved.”
Hernandez said surveillance video from a nearby convenience store showed him away from the scene at the time of the shooting.
Advertisement
“The camera doesn’t lie,” he said. “Everybody did their homework and stuff and they realized that I wasn’t there. I wasn’t the person who did it.”
Hernandez said he and Camacho had been friends since they were teenagers and had spent time together the night of the shooting. He said he was attacked and beaten the night of his friend’s shooting, likely by the same person or people who shot his friend.