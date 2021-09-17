Prosecutors drop murder charge against Rhode Island man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Prosecutors have dropped a first-degree murder charge against a Rhode Island man who had been accused of fatally shooting his friend, because surveillance video showed he was not at the scene of the crime.

Kenneth Hernandez, 33, of Cranston, was allowed by a judge to walk out of court and go home on Thursday, The Providence Journal reported.

Hernandez had been charged with killing David Camacho, 32, in March.