Stephen Colbert is coming to Rhode Island in October

As part of the alumni and family weekend , the University of Rhode Island will be hosting “A Conversation with Stephen Colbert” on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Ryan Center.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is coming to Rhode Island for an event in early October.

The event is open to the public, but tickets are required. According to the university’s website, ticket prices range from $70 to $129. Current URI students, family, and alum can purchase discounted tickets for the event.

Anyone who attends the event will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or a valid URI student ID, unless the attendee is younger than 12 and not yet eligible to receive a shot. Face masks will also be required unless attendees are “actively eating and/or drinking.

Advertisement





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.