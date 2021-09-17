Still much to process from the outcome of Tuesday’s election

What’s up with that, Boston? This city is a longtime (onetime?) mecca of local politics. The field was not only unprecedented; it was strong, with multiple plausible mayors

In terms of public interest this election never lived up to the “historic” hype. Turnout was anemic, with just 105,000 voters going to the polls.

What a wild, consequential, and weirdly anticlimactic political week this proved to be, with so much more to digest than there was time for. And so, some leftover thoughts from Tuesday’s preliminary election:

Certainly, the timing was a factor. This still-present pandemic continues to push other issues to the back burner. In-person campaigning returned, but not at the level of the past. (Dozens of mayoral forums were conducted on Zoom.) Five years of utterly bonkers national politics may be causing some voters to disengage from politics at all levels.

Still the lack of energy was stunning — and dispiriting.

Kim Janey’s campaign never really got off the ground.

When Janey became acting mayor last spring, she walked right into a police leadership crisis. She took the helm of pandemic response. And her new administration was also under the gun to produce a new budget, though that process was already underway.

It would have a lot for anyone. And by the time Janey announced that she was running, it was already becoming clear that she hadn’t had time, and maybe lacked capacity, to craft a real vision of where the city should go or how to get there. Her message, essentially, was: “We have a mayor, why do we need a new one?”

As a city councilor, she had signed on to progressive ideas, like substantially cutting the police budget and changing the charter to give the City Council more authority over the annual budget. But as a candidate for mayor, she barely talked about those issues at all. As much as anything, doing so little to clearly define herself in the minds of voters was her undoing.

Andrea Campbell didn’t kill Kim Janey.

The widely whispered, but barely-spoken-aloud narrative around town since the polls closed Tuesday is that Campbell took down the city’s first Black female mayor. That is unfair.

Campbell had started running well before Walsh decided to leave. Despite the significant disadvantage of being a district councilor who wasn’t well known in the rest of the city, she was well along the path to putting together a citywide campaign before Janey became the accidental mayor.

Was Campbell pointed in her criticism of Janey? Sure. She believed Janey was indecisive — at best — on dealing with the pandemic, and a no-show on police reform. All true.

And all to be expected. Police reform had been an issue dear to Campbell since long before this campaign began. And since when is it wrong to talk about your opponent’s actions and decisions?

Campbell was just as tough on Marty Walsh, when he was her presumptive opponent. The idea that a sitting mayor shouldn’t be critiqued is ludicrous.

All that said, the result on Tuesday was a bitter defeat for the Black political leadership that will resonate for years. Three extremely credible Black candidates came up empty, even as one of them was already doing the job.

Boston’s sad status as one of the few major US cities that has never elected a Black mayor has been well documented. For a city that has been defined, to a significant degree, by a reputation for racial turmoil, this is a serious setback.

We will all debate whether one Black candidate, rather than three, would have made the difference. Or whether white progressives who marched in the streets last summer in the wake of George Floyd lost their conviction on the way to the ballot box.

Boston’s next elected mayor won’t look like any of the previous ones, and I’m good with that. But — not for the first time — this city’s image of itself as an enlightened progressive bastion has come face-to-face with a very different reality.

This race has a long way to go, and anything can happen. But — just as a matter of electoral math — the task facing Annissa Essaibi George is truly daunting. To win in November, she will likely need more than twice as many votes as the roughly 24,000 she got Tuesday.

Where does she find them?

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.