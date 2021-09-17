These 12 Rhode Island cities and towns lag behind on vaccine rates

Happy Friday! I’m Dan McGowan and I’m already thinking about the NBA season. Go Knicks! Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 229.3 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 700,735 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 316

Test-positive rate: 1.8 percent

Currently hospitalized: 121

Total deaths: 2,810

Leading off

Rhode Island hit a significant COVID-19 milestone on Thursday: more than 700,000 residents are now fully vaccinated.

That means the state is tied for second in the country when it comes to vaccination rates (67 percent of all residents) with Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts, according to The New York Times. Vermont ranks best in the country at 69 percent.

Among Rhode Island adults 18 and older, 77.5 percent have been fully vaccinated, and 86.2 have been partially vaccinated.

While New Shoreham, East Greenwich, Barrington, Jamestown, and North Kingstown all have vaccine rates above 70 percent, there still are 12 cities and towns in Rhode Island with vaccination rates below 60 percent, according to the health department.

Here’s a breakdown.

Less than 60 percent vaccinated

Tiverton: 48.6 percent

Woonsocket: 48.8 percent

Burrillville: 53.4 percent

Newport: 53.5 percent

Foster: 54.7 percent

Little Compton: 55.5 percent

Pawtucket: 55.7 percent

Providence: 56.3 percent

Glocester: 57.2 percent

Westerly: 57.4 percent

South Kingstown: 59.3 percent

Bristol: 59.5 percent

⚓ Term limits for beach cabanas? Some Narragansett residents say yes. Read more.

⚓ A federal appeals court upheld Rhode Island’s political spending disclosure law, finding that it served an important interest: telling people who is spending money to change their minds and sway their votes. Read more.

⚓ Parents of student-athletes in private and public schools in Rhode Island say they are hoping for some type of vaccine mandate. But while Governor Dan McKee held a press conference at Johnston High School turf field Wednesday, encouraging young students (especially athletes) to get vaccinated, no such mandate has been implemented. And it’s unclear if there will be one in the future. Read more.

⚓ With no discussion, the Providence City Council moved to eliminate funding for a new police major from the budget Thursday night, preventing Mayor Jorge O. Elorza from appointing the city recreation director to the role. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent another round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Raffaela Kane (65), Julia Menendez, Cecelia “Dottie” Ramos (92), David Ortiz, Vicki Maher, Kathy Hickey (75), Frank McMahon, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, Catherine Q. Marshall (31), state Representative David Morales, Jason Roias, Providence City Councilman David Salvatore, Kathy Sherman (32), Bethany Costello, Carl White (73), Paul Morrissey (60), Ben Ricci, Joe “Pel” Pelopida, Candace Brown Casey (40), Lisa Russo, and Linda Katz.

⚓ After remaining largely silent while the debt swelled by $8 trillion under former president Donald Trump, Republicans have rediscovered their sense of fiscal responsibility just in time to oppose much of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda and risk the country’s credit rating. Read more.

⚓ Labor Day was just last week, but supply chain disruptions already have retailers sweating Black Friday and the pre-Christmas rush. Read more.

⚓ Peter Abraham helps make sense of the American League’s tight wild card race. Read more.

⚓ Saturday night’s WaterFire will be in honor of Rhode Island’s educators.

⚓ Providence’s COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force meets at noon. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ Need something fun to do tonight? Check out Food Truck Friday on the Providence pedestrian bridge.

I spent my summer trying to hit my goal of breaking 90 on the golf course. It was frustrating, confusing, and expensive, but I somehow pulled it off. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Omar Bah, who wants to help Afghan refugees settle here, and Negina Sadat, who arrived six years ago. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

