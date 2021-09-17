Two North End banks robbed by same man within minutes

The FBI and Boston police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed two banks on the North End’s busiest street within minutes of each other Friday.

No injuries were reported at the incidents that occurred around 9:10 a.m. at the Citizen’s Bank branch or the Santander Bank branch located about 135 feet from each other on the odd numbered side of Hanover Street, officials said.

The man did not display any weapons during the incidents, but did gesture as though he had on in his possession, Boston police said in a statement.