Two North End banks robbed by same man within minutes

The FBI and Boston police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed two banks on the North End’s busiest street within minutes of each other Friday.
No injuries were reported at the incidents that occurred around 9:10 a.m. at the Citizen’s Bank branch or the Santander Bank branch located about 135 feet from each other on the odd numbered side of Hanover Street, officials said.
The man did not display any weapons during the incidents, but did gesture as though he had on in his possession, Boston police said in a statement.
A photo of the suspect released by police shows a man with dark hair, dressed in a blue shirt, jeans, and sneakers, stepping onto a sidewalk with a CVS bag in his left hand.
Advertisement
He apparently entered a third bank on Hanover Street, but only two robbery attempts are currently under investigation, officials said.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 617-343-4248 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-494-TIPS
The incidents remain under investigation by the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force and police.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.