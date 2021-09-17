Weekend forecast: Clouds clear for a quintessential fall weekend

A large and moist ocean system is spinning to the southeast of New England this morning. Had the system come a little bit closer to New England we would be looking at a windy rainstorm, but the front which brought the showers and some severe weather to the area yesterday has moved far enough east to act as a little kicker to this storm ― pushing it out to sea. This storm is close enough to bring clouds. This means although today is the least favorable of the next several days, with little to no sun and just an isolated risk of a spot shower, it could have been worse. With the winds coming in off the water, it will not be warm, and humidity levels have certainly fallen from the highs we experienced on Wednesday. Look for afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees.

Though it looks overcast and gloomy Friday morning, the weekend is shaping up to be a great one.

Advertisement

A large ocean storm is sitting to the southeast of New England Friday morning. COD Weather

Now that we’re into the second half of September and the amount of light continues to rapidly decrease, temperatures should follow this trend. This weekend is a chance for September to show off her beauty and for you to take advantage of the weather. When you awake tomorrow it may be cloudy and even a little bit foggy, but the trend is going to be for skies to become partly-to-mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. We’ll see moderate levels of humidity, but certainly nothing oppressive.

It will be warm Saturday with highs 75-80 in the afternoon. WeatherBELL

Daylight continues to decrease rapidly during September with the nights becoming longer than the days starting September 26th. TimeandDate.com

Late Saturday night, the winds are going to flip more to the northwest. This will bring in the first Canadian air we’ve had in a while and drop the dew points. When the dew points get into the low-to mid-50s, you start to have that crisp feeling to the air. This means when you get up Sunday morning it will be noticeably cooler, something you’ll hopefully enjoy. Along with the more comfortable air, temperatures won’t get quite as high, staying in the low-to-mid 70s in the afternoon with a brilliant blue sky. This is one of those days to take advantage of September activities. Head to your favorite farm, forgo any diets, and enthusiastically bite into your favorite cider donut along with perhaps a healthier apple to allay the guilt.

Advertisement

The map above shows the percentage of sky covered by clouds late morning Sunday. Notice many areas have clear skies, or a zero forecast. WeatherBELL

Early next week the humidity stays in check, and this will provide us with big temperature swings from the early morning lows to the afternoon highs. It’s going to be the type of weather where if you take a walk early in the morning you’ll want a jacket, but by midday it’ll be warm enough to go for a quick swim. Many mornings will be in the 50s with afternoon highs in the seventies.