FDA advisory panel meeting underway on COVID-19 booster shots

But administration officials also said their plan was subject to approval by the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FDA authorizes vaccines and the CDC sets vaccination policy. The FDA typically follows the recommendation of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee , which is meeting Friday, while the CDC would follow guidance from an expert panel that would meet next week.

The meeting comes amid worries about the national surge caused by the highly contagious Delta variant. President Biden said a month ago he wanted Americans to start getting boosters the week of Sept. 20 to bolster their protection against the virus.

A US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee of outside experts has begun its meeting to discuss ― and vote on ― whether to recommend booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine to people 16 and older.

In advance of the FDA panel meeting on the Pfizer proposal, FDA staff on Wednesday posted related documents but did not take a clear stance for or against boosters.

Biden said a month ago he wanted all Americans to get a third Pfizer or Moderna shot eight months after their second Pfizer or Moderna shot. But Moderna, along with Johnson & Johnson, the maker of a one-shot vaccine, did not submit their proposals in time for approval yet.

Critics of the plan have questioned whether the boosters are actually needed, suggesting that the two doses are working well enough. They’ve also said the shots would be better used to vaccinate unvaccinated people in the United States and around the world.

Some reports have suggested that what could emerge from the two committees and their agencies is a more limited recommendation allowing the booster for older people or people who are especially at risk.

That idea is supported by some experts. “Boosting should be done if evidence warrants,” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said Thursday night in a tweet. “And my read of evidence is that boosting needed for folks >65.”

He also argued that “in the short run, I think we can boost the elderly largely with vaccines we can’t send abroad.”

Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center and a former adviser to the Biden administration, said in a tweet that there was “good evidence” to back boosters for highly immunocompromised people, the elderly, nursing home residents, and Johnson & Johnson recipients, “BUT NOT for the general public at this time.”

