NYC restaurant hostess attacked over vaccine status request

A hostess at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, police said.

The three women punched the hostess at Carmine's on the upper west side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside at a restaurant in New York City, police said in a news release.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched, police said. She declined medical attention.