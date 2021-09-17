fb-pixel Skip to main content

NYC restaurant hostess attacked over vaccine status request

By The Associated PressUpdated September 17, 2021, 1 hour ago
People spend an evening in Times Square as Broadway shows reopen on September 14, 2021 in New York City. Major Broadway shows including The Lion King, Hamilton, Wicked and Chicago will return to live performances tonight for the first time in 18 months after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Proof of vaccination and masks will be required for all audience members. Broadway shows draw thousands of tourists a year and support restaurants, bars and retail businesses throughout the city.
A hostess at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, police said.

The three women punched the hostess at Carmine's on the upper west side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside at a restaurant in New York City, police said in a news release.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched, police said. She declined medical attention.

The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court Oct. 5.

New York City's rule requiring proof of vaccination for indoor restaurant dining, gyms and entertainment venues has been in effect since Aug. 17 but is only being enforced as of this week.

Carmine’s, which has two locations in New York City as well as outposts in spots including Las Vegas, is known for large servings of pasta and other Italian dishes. A message seeking comment was left with restaurant management Friday.

