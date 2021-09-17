The phrases you’ll hear repeated over and over in the remaining weeks of Boston’s mayoral election

But that is set to change after the preliminary election on Tuesday narrowed the race down two: Boston City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George.

That is, after all, the most effective way to communicate through a limited 30-second advertisement in a multi-candidate field.

In the last seven months, we’ve heard plenty about the five major candidates for mayor of Boston. Most of them, however, were simply focused on repeating their name, sharing a little bit about themselves, and a little bit about the issues driving the contest.

Now that the election is a choice between two instead of five, the pair are expected to try to highlight their differences. Many are expecting the race to eventually come down to a moderate (Essaibi George) versus progressive (Wu) frame.

With that in mind, here are some phrases and themes that will likely dominate the next seven weeks of the general election.

“Backed by a major Trump donor”

New Balance shoe company chairman Jim Davis is a 78-year-old billionaire who doesn’t live in Boston, but in Newton. He has given $7.5 million to Republicans over the past three decades, including $500,000 to Mitt Romney, nearly the same amount to Donald Trump and spent the bulk of that money helping to elect Republicans to the US Senate, the Globe reported Wednesday.

And for some reason he is also the biggest backer for Essaibi George. Like he did for Trump, he has spent $495,000 to help a Super PAC flood television ads to support her in the final days of the preliminary.

In a deeply Democratic city like Boston, having such a prominent Republican backer is sure to be a flashpoint in the campaign.

Even if Essaibi George claims she never solicited the money and never talks with Davis, the bank shot Wu can make by asking why a Trump donor thinks Essaibi George is great is all the virtue-signaling Wu may need to convince supporters of other progressive candidates in the primary to back her in the general.

“Pie in the sky.”

You already heard Essaibi George use the phrase at her election night party. She is making the argument that Wu is a well-meaning liberal who cannot keep campaign promises. “The mayor of Boston cannot mandate rent control,” Essaibi George offered as an example, zeroing in on a policy that distinguished Wu from her rivals in the preliminary.

Wu has said that she faced the same criticism in her first campaign for city council ― and look at where she is now.

“Free the T”

Drilling down on the “pie in the sky” line of thinking, the top flashpoint you can put on a bumper sticker might be something like “Michelle Wu wants to make the T free.” Wu would definitely like this discussion. But so would Essaibi George, who would point out that the MBTA is run by the state and not the city. It is therefore a big government empty promise, she could say.

Unlike rent control and other policy ideas that quickly get in the weeds, the “Free the T” debate is something that everyone can understand quickly.

“Hiring more cops”

The future of policing could be the focus of a lot of discussion in his campaign as well. There is an intense call for racial justice when it comes to policing around the country. Though Boston’s homicide rate is down this year, there has been a nationwide upswing in murders that helped drive a good chunk of New York’s race for mayor this year.

In Boston, the pair of candidates say they are committed to the same goals of diversity in the city’s police force, and of reform. At the same time, there are differences between the two tactically and politically when it comes to this issue.

Tactically, in an era when progressives want police resources shifted to other priorities, Essaibi George is calling for 300 additional police positions on the streets. Wu said she would like to figure out how to automate some positions and cut down on overtime pay.

And politically, it is hard to miss that the top person on television promoting Essaibi George in Super PAC commercials is former police commissioner William Gross.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.