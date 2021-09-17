The preliminary Boston mayoral results are in, such as they are

My husband and I were proud to vote for a mayoral hopeful who not only is a “true” Democrat (and not taking advantage of super PAC money from a Republican donor, as Annissa Essaibi George did from New Balance chairman Jim Davis) but is also a candidate like Michelle Wu.

It strikes me as disingenuous to have the Globe front page openly lament the loss of Black candidates in the Boston mayoral preliminary ( “In Black community, another letdown,” Sept. 16) when it should be celebrating the person who received the most votes: an Asian American candidate.

The message to the world is not, “Here they go again” in Boston, but, rather, “Wow, Boston — what a symbol to mitigate against the anti-Asian hate these days.”

We look forward to voting again for Wu in November, because, after all, we’ve been let down for decades with the lack of diversity in the mayor’s office.

Rich West

North End





Yet another argument for ranked-choice voting

In her article “In Black community, another letdown,” Stephanie Ebbert noted that the Black community in Boston wonders what went wrong in the preliminary mayoral election. Two Black women candidates — Andrea Campbell (21,221 votes) and Kim Janey (20,946) — together received more votes than anyone else, but no Black mayoral candidate will be in the general election. Although John Barros placed a distant fifth, his 3,436 votes might have lifted either Campbell or Janey to the general election. Black voters had been urged to coalesce around either Campbell or Janey, but this is not an equitable solution. Ranked-choice voting would have encouraged all qualified candidates to run, and as the tallies of the lowest-performing candidate were then awarded to the second choice of each of those voters, it is likely that a Black candidate would have won a place in the November face-off, perhaps more accurately reflecting the will of the voters.

Jane Siegel

Boston

The writer is a member of the Ward 4 Democratic Committee.





Big money intrudes

Sneaker king Jim Davis’s $495,000 boost to the campaign of mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George should be viewed as yet another act of maneuvering for power, should she get elected (“Big outside money making bigger mark,” Commentary, Shirley Leung, Page A1, Sept. 16). After all, Davis generously supported Donald Trump with his money, and perhaps he got what he wanted, never mind the ruin that that presidency wreaked on our lives and its lingering assault on democracy.

Peter Kingsley

Marblehead





Trump supporter’s backing could backfire for Essaibi George

The support of Annissa Essaibi George by Jim Davis, chairman of New Balance, is a double-edged sword. Sure, money helps fund campaign advertisements, but money from a big Trump supporter is tainted. Michelle Wu should follow the strategy of Governor Gavin Newsom, victorious in California, by linking Essaibi George to Trump. Boston is heavily Democratic, and the thought of a candidate with approval from Trump supporters is a call to action and a vote for Wu.

Jim Norton

Hull