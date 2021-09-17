Home of the Week: A N.H. contemporary with its own putting greens, par-3 hole

Year built 1998

Square feet 7,800

Bedrooms 4

Baths 5 full

Water/Sewer Private

Taxes $19,574 (2020)

It’s perhaps not intentional, but the choices developers make for street names often have credibility issues. Prithee, how many swords of power have been found on Excalibur Drive — anywhere? But there is no such issue for this house in Pelham, N.H.: Scenic Drive accurately identifies the location of this three-level home.

Pretend you are in a hillside resort town as you hit the property’s putting greens or tee off on the private par-3 hole. Or take a few swings in the batting cage. Or slip into the gunite pool off the fenced-in two-tier deck. There’s a basketball hoop in the driveway to channel your inner Boston Celtic even at night; the driveway is lined with solar lighting.

The 7,800-square-foot house sits on the crown of its 5.2-acre parcel, and sliders and expansive windows offer a commanding view across the wooded vista into Massachusetts.

Inside the front entrance, one finds stairs, two bedrooms (one with a single-door closet and a window, the other with a double-door closet and two pairs of windows) and back-to-back bathrooms with single vanities, ceramic tile floors, and tub/shower combinations. A short hallway leads to an open layout encompassing the kitchen (one of two) and the living room (one of two). In the eat-in kitchen, the appliances are white, and the countertops are Formica. The space also has wood cabinets, a breakfast bar, and a slider to a covered deck.

The double-sided fireplace is the focal point of the great room. Behind it is a sunny sitting room with lots of windows, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan, and a slider to a patio flanked by the covered deck of the kitchen and the one off the great room. The two bedrooms on this level also have sliders to those decks.

Don’t worry about having cold feet this winter. All of the flooring on this level (tile) comes with radiant heat. A laundry room (one of two) completes this floor.

In significant ways, the second level is an echo of the first. There is a full kitchen of equal size (440 square feet), but this one has white cabinetry, dark granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, an island with seating, and a slider to a screen porch. The flooring on this level is oak.

The kitchen shares an open layout with a family room and a sitting area that has a double-sided gas fireplace. There’s a formal dining room on the other side. The great room features a slider to a second screen porch, which is connected to the other porch via a walkway. Both decks have skylights.

Other spaces on this floor include another living room, the second laundry room, a shower-only bath with a white ceramic tile floor and a single vanity topped with Formica, and an 816-square-foot bonus room with a vaulted ceiling and a woodstove.

The third level encompasses the owner suite, an office, the home’s fourth bedroom, and the fifth full bath.

The carpeted bedroom space in the owner suite is 506 square feet and features four pairs of windows, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, and two walk-in closets behind mirrored doors. The marble en-suite bathroom is behind bifold doors clad in smoky glass. The bathroom has a double vanity with a Formica counter, a closet, a standalone shower, a water closet, and a two-person jetted tub positioned under two large windows and a skylight.

Back in the bedroom, a door opens into a 228-square-foot home office with seven window pairings and hardwood flooring.

Not to be overlooked, the final bedroom comes with six pairs of windows, two double-door closets, and a carpeted floor and measures 462 square feet.

Off the main hallway is a full bath with a shower/tub combination and a single vanity.

The home also comes with an attached three-car garage.

Frank DiDonato and Mara Witt of Keller Williams Realty-Metropolitan have the listing.

See more photos of the property below:

The view from one of the home's screen decks. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The view from the pool. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The sitting area on the second floor shares a double-sided fireplace with the formal dining room. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The putting green. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The view from the home extends over the line into Massachusetts. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The office off the owner bedroom. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The second-floor kitchen comes with a walk-in pantry. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The jetted tub sits under a skylight in the marble owner bath. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

One of four covered outdoor spaces off the house. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The owner bedroom has two double-door closets. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

There's a two-sided gas fireplace in the first-floor living room. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The second-floor kitchen features white cabinetry, white appliances, and an island with seating. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The property boasts a par-3 hole. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The second-floor laundry. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The first-floor kitchen offers wood cabinetry, a tile floor, a breakfast bar, and white appliances. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The formal dining room is on the second floor and has a commanding view of the hillsides. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The second-floor bonus room features a vaulted ceiling with fans and a woodstove. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

Both bedrooms on the first level have tile floors. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The main entrance. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

One of five full bathrooms in the home. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

This bathroom has a single vanity and a tile floor. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The laundry room on the first floor. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

One of two bedrooms on the first floor. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

The guest bedroom on the third floor is carpeted with two closets and six pairs of windows. Alison Payne Bellaud Photography

