Atlanta makes case for hosting 2026 World Cup

After being slowed by the pandemic, the race among 17 US cities to land a coveted spot hosting the 2026 World Cup is back on. Two FIFA inspectors were in Atlanta Friday to get a look at 72,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of a record-setting Major League Soccer team and centerpiece of the city’s bid. FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani, who also leads regional governing body CONCACAF, joked that Atlanta is now “a football city, as in the real football that is played globally.” Atlanta is counting on its retractable-roof stadium, which opened in 2017, and history of staging everything from the Summer Olympics to the Super Bowl to help it land what is arguably the biggest worldwide spectacle of them all. Montagliani and Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief tournament and events officer, already visited Boston and Nashville. FIFA officials joined Robert Kraft and Revolution president Brian Bilello in kicking off a nine-city tour at Gillette Stadium Wednesday morning. Over the next week, they’re planning stops in Orlando, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, New York City, Philadelphia, and Miami. In the next two months, FIFA will compete its site visits to the remaining US finalists: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Kansas City, Houston, Dallas, and Cincinnati. The United States won hosting rights along with Mexico and Canada in what will be the first World Cup staged in three nations. The site visits were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing back a final decision on the host cities to early 2022.

Pulisic could miss US qualifier against Panama

The British government is keeping Panama on its red list, which means the United States may have to play without star Christian Pulisic and several other U.K.-based players for its World Cup qualifier at the Central American nation on Oct. 10. The US plays at Panama between home matches against Jamaica on Oct. 7 at Austin, Texas, and vs. Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio. Britain requires anyone visiting a nation on its red list to quarantine upon arrival in England for 10 days. An Oct. 10 match in Panama followed by the game in Columbus would rule out Pulisic from playing for Chelsea in its Premier League match at Brentford on Oct. 16 and a home Champions League game against Malmö on Oct. 20. US coach Gregg Berhalter could be forced to leave Pulisic and other British-based players in the US for training between the two qualifiers, which may cause Berhalter to bring a larger group to camp. Pulisic was among five England-based players on the US roster for the opening three qualifiers in September: a 0-0 draw at El Salvador, a 1-1 home draw against Canada, and a 4-1 win at Honduras.